Club news: Gravette Lions install officers

Lions

New officers of the Gravette Lions Club were installed at the club's regular meeting July 6 at the Billy V. Hall Senior Activity Center. Officers for the 2021-22 year are Linda Damron, president; Cela Gaytan, vice president; Jeff Davis, secretary/treasurer; and Bill Mattler, tail twister/Lion tamer. Lions Damron, Davis and Mattler were installed by Mayor Kurt Maddox, the last remaining charter member of the club. Gaytan was not in attendance and will be installed at a later date.

Bill Mattler Sr. was honored as 2020-21 Lion of the Year. He has been active in all projects of the club and has also recruited two new members this year, his son, Bill Mattler Jr., and his nephew, Roger Efram. He is continuing as tail twister/Lion tamer of the Gravette club and has been serving as district cabinet secretary and NAMI (North American Membership Initiative) co-chairman for new club development.

The club was chartered on June 30, 2013 and meets the first and third Tuesdays of each month. The next regular meeting of the club will be held at 12:30 p.m. July 20 at the Billy V. Hall Senior Activity Center. Potential members and guests are always welcome.

Information: Email Kenfoxx@msn.com.

Computers

The Bella Vista Computer Club Board will meet at 7 p.m. July 12 in Room 1001, Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. The program will be "Internet Searching," presented by Joel Ewing. He will discuss the basics of web search engines, the most popular search engines, how to tell your browser to default to a different search engine and ways to refine searches.

Visitors and guests are welcome.

Information: bvcomputerclub.org.

Democrats

The Democrat Party of Benton County will meet in person and via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. July 12. Email the club for the zoom link.

Information: Email benton@arkdems.org or bentonsecretary@arkdems.org.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at noon July 15 at Mermaids Restaurant, 2217 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. The program on small business tax preparation will be given by Heith Caudle.

The meeting will also be available via Zoom. Email the club for a link to the Zoom meeting.

Information: fvillerotary@gmail.com.

Paint On Your Own

Paint On Your Own is an artists' group that meets from 8:30 a.m. to noon each Friday at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. You can paint on your own with your acrylics, oil, watercolor, pencils, drawing, etc.

Anyone interested in joining is welcome, just pay $2.50 or no fee with picture POA card at the front desk.

Information: Anita Carroll at (479) 402-3001.

Fly-Tyers

The Bella Vista Fly-Tyers Club meets at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista every Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. with a social hour followed by a meeting from 10 to 11 a.m. The club is a fishing, conservation and service group consisting of approximately 110 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing (both warm- and cold-water species) found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista. The club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities and conducts service projects throughout Northwest Arkansas.

Fall activities include conducting fly-tying classes, holding fishing outings and other social gatherings such as the fall picnic and Christmas party. Consider visiting at any of the future meetings or activities.

Information: Email jamarques3rd@gmail.com.

Needlework

The Bella Vista Needlework Club meets at 10 a.m. every Monday at Riordan Hall. Members do various needlework projects such as knitting, crocheting, cross-stitch, weaving, embroidery, etc. Everyone works on their own projects.

On the first Monday of the month, there is a meeting, social, and show and tell.

Needlework Club dues are $2 annually. Riordan Hall has a small charge if you don't have a picture POA activity card; otherwise, just show your card at the desk, and there is no fee. New members are welcome.

Information: Rosalyn Sloan at (479) 276-2033 with any questions.

Andante

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista will not meet again until September. More programs will be offered through June 2022. Andante appreciates the public's support and looks forward to presenting many events in the new season.

Information: Visit andantemusicclub.org or email piercebl834@att.net.

Republicans

The McDonald County Republican Club held its annual scholarship dinner on June 24. The dinner was complete with food prepared by Kenny and Kathy Underwood, guest speaker Mark McCloskey, and an auction that offered a multitude of patriotic items, dinners and pies. The dinner, which could be enjoyed with a minimum $10 donation, is an event in which all of the proceeds from the night are dedicated to future scholarships for students.

This year three scholarships were given to graduating seniors and current college students, with each scholarship being $750. Recipients were:

• Laney Wilson, who will soon be attending Crowder College and plans to attend Missouri State University after her time at Crowder to achieve a degree in nursing.

• Ragan Wilson, a student in animal science at Oklahoma State University.

• And Erin Cooper.

The McDonald County Republican Club raised $4,688 at its scholarship dinner this year.