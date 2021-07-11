COMMUNITY SPORTS: Pickleball growth exploding in NWA

Marshall Sharpe is convinced pickleball is the reason he's alive today.

There is no medical evidence to back up his claim, but don't try selling that to the 70-year-old Fort Smith resident.

"I started playing pickleball about three years ago, but since that time I've had about four strokes and two brain surgeries," Sharpe said during a break from a game at the Springdale Parks and Recreation Center. "My incentive was to get back to pickleball. I wasn't very good, and I'm still not very good, but I think it saved my life. It helped me to get back up, to get dressed and to get back to playing."

Medical miracles aside, pickleball is growing at a rapid rate across the country. The Sport and Fitness Association reports that pickleball play has increased 21.3 percent in the past year with an estimated 4.2 million players in the United States. Some of that growth is attributed to the covid-19 pandemic last spring that fueled the growth of other outdoor activities like biking and golf, but officials at USA Pickleball said the growth of the game started before then.

Communities across Northwest Arkansas are taking notice as new courts are popping up in larger cities such as Bentonville and smaller communities such as Danville and even more are planned in the future. This year Bella Vista opened the Branchwood Pickleball Park, a four-court lighted and fenced pickleball-only facility, and Bentonville opened its four-court facility at Osage Park. Danville has a new six-court complex for its 2,500 residents.

More courts are coming as Rogers will construct an eight-court, lighted pickleball facility in 2022 at the new Mt. Hebron Park on the west side of the city, said Jim White, the parks and recreation director for the city.

"We're in the engineering phase now of the new Mt. Hebron Park and we're hoping to have the pickleball courts finished by next summer," said White. "This is something our community has asked for and it's needed for our city as it continues to grow."

On a Wednesday morning in Springdale, more than 30 "picklers" were dinking shots into the kitchen and whipping spinning backhand returns across the net at the Springdale Parks and Recreation Center.

Tanner Spangler, the recreation coordinator for Springdale Parks and Recreation, said the sport is drawing more people into the spacious facility that is home to six full basketball courts, each of which can comfortably host two pickleball games simultaneously.

"Obviously there is a need for more pickleball courts in the area," said Spangler, pointing to the four courts that were in action behind him. "We had pickleball at our old facility before my time here, but we had only one or two courts. The need has been here to bring it back. So I got approval from my supervisor and I came in here one Sunday morning to line off the courts and got approval to buy the nets and we've seen the program grow from five or 10 people to now, on a good day, 30 to 40 and maybe more sometimes."

The origin of pickleball dates back to the mid-1960s near Seattle. Joel Pritchard, a U.S. congressman at the time, is credited with laying the foundation for the game. Pickleball carries some of the same principles as badminton, tennis and ping-pong. Players use a solid paddle and a plastic ball similar to a Wiffle ball.

The court is 20 feet by 44 feet, or one-third the size of a tennis court. The court has two 10-by-15-foot quadrants on each side of the net that the ball must be served into to start play. One feature of the court is the "kitchen," a 14-foot space that runs from one side of the court to the other with the net dividing the kitchen equally on each side.

Although the game dates back 50 years, more and more newcomers are turning to the sport for its social aspect as well as a challenging cardio workout, said Sheila Schooley, 67, of Bella Vista.

"For a newcomer like me, the pickleball community has been wonderful," Schooley said. "They were very welcoming. They were so helpful to me. I would encourage anybody to come out and give it a try. This community is just so welcoming and friendly."

Pickleball is also a sport that travels. Many players plan their vacations around pickleball, finding games at the pickleball hot spots at locations where they are visiting. They pack their paddles with their other vacation essentials and use the sport to meet new friends on the court, said Susan Rich.

"Pickleball is a drop-in sport," said Rich. "My daughter lives in California, and when I visit her, I take my paddle and I can drop in. There is an app called Places2Play, and you look at the state you are going to and it will tell you if it's indoors, if it's outdoors, if it's free, if it's a drop-in rate. So all you have to do is take your paddle and you're ready to go."

In Northwest Arkansas, most pickleball facilities require a membership or players can pay a drop-in fee. In Bella Vista, the Branchwood and Metfield pickleball courts are for POA members and their guests. The recreation centers in most communities have court space for their members, but nonmembers can usually pay a daily drop-in rate. The same goes for The Matrix in Lowell/Rogers where members have access to both indoor and outdoor courts. Walton Life Fitness Center in Bentonville also has a thriving picklepall program.

Mike LeMaster, 74, is a longtime pickler who drives from his home outside Fayetteville to Springdale or Rogers several times a week to find games to join. There are only a few places close to his home, so he jumps into the car to get his pickleball fix, he said.

"There are no dedicated pickleball courts with pickleball nets in the city of Fayetteville," LeMaster said. "I found this place in Springdale, but before that, we were traveling all the way to Rogers or Bentonville to play."

Picklers in Northwest Arkansas have a dedicated Facebook page that is used to announce tournaments, offer playing tips and places for players to seek out games. There are also local Group Me groups where players can instantly connect to find the next game or by the smartphone app Places2Play that is run by USA Pickleball.

Kathryn Hotchkiss, 61, moved to Rogers from Dallas when she retired. She started playing pickleball in 2016 and is now a USA Pickleball ambassador for this region.

Hotchkiss, along with Kate Taylor Williams who is also a USA Pickleball ambassador, have helped fuel the growth of the game in Northwest Arkansas over the past five years. There are 33 ambassadors across the state.

"When we started, the only place you could play pickleball in Northwest Arkansas was the Rogers Activity Center," said Hotchkiss. "Since that time, Kate and I have gone around and visited a lot of facilities to try and get more places to play. Now we're trying to get more tournaments here."

Even some sports-themed restaurants are joining the pickleball phenomenon. JJ's Live in Fayetteville, formerly JBGB, announced this spring the construction of four covered dedicated pickleball courts when the business reopens this fall.

"If you haven't played pickleball then you don't know just how addicting it truly is," said JJ's owner Jody Thornton. "After playing it on an out-of-town trip, we knew it was exactly what JJ's Live needed when we reopen this fall."

Thornton said the business would not only host open play, but would also offer clinics, league play and tournament play.

Schooley said she first started watching pickleball on YouTube before venturing out on her own. She said once she smacked the ball with a paddle, she was hooked.

"I play four to five times a week now," she laughed during a break from a recent game. "I'd say I am addicted to it, yes. I love it."