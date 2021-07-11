Deadline near for Blue & You grants

The deadline to apply for 2022 regular grants from the Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas is Thursday.

Recipients of the grants, which range from $5,000 to $150,000, usually are announced in November, and funds are awarded after the new year. These grants have helped turn a wide variety of ideas into reality, according to a news release.

To be eligible, applicants must be a 501(c)(3) public charity, public school, governmental agency, nonprofit hospital or church in Arkansas. Applying organizations must provide an Employer Identification Number.

Potential applicants should visit the Blue & You Foundation website: BlueandYouFoundationArkansas.org.

The foundation also awards mini grants for $1,000. The mini grants are solicited Jan. 1 through Feb. 15 and usually are announced and awarded in mid-March.