Democrats craft vote bill, eye on high court fight

WASHINGTON -- As congressional Democrats gear up for another bruising legislative push to expand voting rights, much of their attention has quietly focused on a small yet crucial bloc with the power to scuttle their plans: the nine Supreme Court justices.

Democrats face dim prospects for passing voting legislation through a narrowly divided Congress, where an issue that once drew compromise has become an increasingly partisan flash point. But as they look to reinstate key parts of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a landmark civil rights-era law diminished over the past decade by Supreme Court rulings, they have accepted the reality that any bill they pass probably will wind up in litigation -- and ultimately back before the high court.

The task of building a more durable Voting Rights Act got harder when the high court's conservative majority issued on July 1 its second major ruling in eight years narrowing the law's once robust power.

"What it feels like is a shifting of the goal posts," said Damon Hewitt, the president and executive director of the left-leaning Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

Sparring in Congress for months has focused on a different Democratic bill overhauling elections, known as the For the People Act, which Republican senators blocked from debate on the chamber's floor last month. Separately, however, Democrats have held a marathon series of low-key "field hearings" to prepare for votes on a second measure, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which could come to the House floor for a vote in September.

The bill would allow courts and the Department of Justice to once again police changes to voting rules in places with a history of electoral discrimination against minorities, a practice the Supreme Court put on hold in 2013.

Democrats hope the hearings they have conducted will help build a legislative record that could withstand a court challenge. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said Friday that the process will document what he called "the disgraceful tactics that Republican-led state legislatures are using across the country to keep people from voting."

Pressure has built for months on congressional Democrats to counteract a concerted state-level Republican push to enact new voting restrictions, inspired by former President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen 2020 election.

"We cannot wait until October or November," said Rep. Joyce Beatty, an Ohio Democrat who chairs the Congressional Black Caucus.

While the specifics of the legislation have not yet been released, it would develop a new formula for determining which states and local governments would be subject to a review process known as "preclearance."

The court blocked the practice in 2013, reasoning that the formula used to determine which places are subjected to it was outdated and unfairly punitive. Yet, serious questions remain about whether the Supreme Court would still be receptive to a new preclearance formula.

There's also been resistance from Republicans, who say vast strides have been made in ballot access since the civil-rights era, which is when the law's preclearance formula was first established to target states with low minority turnout and hurdles such as literacy tests and poll taxes.

Such barriers are no longer used and Republicans point to a swell of minority-group turnout in the last election as proof that many conservative-leaning states, particularly in the South, should not be subjected to preclearance.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has made clear his opposition.

"It's against the law to discriminate in voting on the basis of race already," he said. "It is unnecessary."

