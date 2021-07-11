EDITORIAL: Ten years ago ...

A rkansas has a lot to boast about. Clearly others agree. El Dorado has its downtown. Harrison has its views. Every town seems to have its fall or spring festival. And one of the perks of living in--or visiting--northwestern Arkansas is its nationally recognized art museum. And now that institution is turning 10 years old.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art was founded by Alice Walton (a lot of good things in northwest Arkansas come from checks signed with that last name) and opened in November 2011.

How long ago was 2011? Bobby Petrino was still at the helm of the Razorbacks football, if that helps paint the picture.

So many wonderful exhibits have passed through Crystal Bridges in the last decade--and doubtless thousands of Arkansans have had the chance to see paintings, sketches, sculptures, installations and more that they might have missed in this life, if not for the local efforts.

And now to celebrate 10 years in Bentonville, Crystal Bridges is launching a new exhibit. It's called "Crystal Bridges at 10," and features 10 art experiences that celebrate the museum's collection and its surrounding community.

The museum held a virtual preview on Friday, and we watched from a coffee shop that was just a couple minutes away from Crystal Bridges. The event was led by Beth Bobbitt, public relations director for the museum, and curators Lauren Haynes and Mindy Besaw.

One of the concepts of "Crystal Bridges at 10" is how it blends art from the museum with community involvement. It really helps the museum to show it cares about the people who come through its doors to be inspired by pieces designed by artists ranging from local crafters to famous creators around the globe.

And while patrons may have seen some of this art on display previously, Ms. Haynes confirmed that "Crystal Bridges at 10" will include some pieces not seen before.

O ne example of tying the local community together comes from the "Community Champions" section, inspired by Norman Rockwell's "Rosie the Riveter," part of Crystal Bridges' permanent collection. Doubtless you've seen the painting, or prints of it, which recognizes American women who stepped up to work in factories during World War II. These women helped their communities keep functioning when the men were away in the various war theaters.

And taking the philosophy of helping one's local home, "Community Champions" features eight portraits of northwestern Arkansas residents who contribute to the community in essential ways, be it through teaching, medicine, or running a barbershop in Fayetteville.

Another section previewed in the event is called "Seeing Oneself," a series of self-portraits from the museum's collection, which also ties into the local community in a fun way.

"How do we bring the community into this exhibition?" Ms. Haynes asked. And it seems the museum found a creative solution, which should come as no surprise:

The museum reached out to K-12 students in the region and asked them to submit self-portraits. Ask and ye shall receive. Museum staff got more than 500 submissions, and picked 24 to be viewable in person with the "Seeing Oneself" section. All submissions will also play on a screen. Talk about inclusive. We must say, the ones in the preview were cute.

But perhaps the most interesting section is an installation viewers can see as it's completed piece by piece.

In the "Keeping it Local" section, Fayetteville artist Ziba Rajabi will create "Glitched Home," a large-scale work in the gallery. Patrons will be able to watch her during scheduled times. It'll explore the "many effects of displacement from her home country of Iran, while making a home in the U.S."

When you walk into a Crystal Bridges exhibit, it's already guaranteed you're going to experience a wonderful collection of art. But the chance to watch a Fayetteville artist make art in person? And from someone who has traveled from across the globe to make Fayetteville her home? It's one thing for Ms. Rajabi to weave her cultural experiences across different nations into her artwork and share her perspective. But it's a whole different ball game to watch her create it.

Art is supposed to broaden your horizons, right? It's all about recognizing the perspective of the artist and how witnessing their work resonates with you.

S hifting and tweaking perspective seems to be a prime goal of "Crystal Bridges at 10." Consider the section "Elemental Collections" by Mark Dion. It's a four-room installation organized by the elements of earth, water, fire and air. Ms. Besaw told us the section emulates nature through light and color effects. "What is the effect of light and nature on art?" she asked.

The exhibit features not just works from the museum's collection but also objects loaned by the University of Arkansas Museum Collections, Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology, Arthropod Museum and Herbarium Collections. Again, tying in the local community with this exhibit.

In the previews, we saw a display of pinned butterflies of different colors and wing designs. It is placed next to a painting that features some winged people. The point? To get viewers to see additional details in the wings of the painting by having the butterfly wings next to them--all about widening perspective. And that's one of the fascinating things about art. You can look at a piece 100 times and take away something different on the last view.

There are 10 sections, and we only have space to talk about four. What we saw in the preview really impressed us, as is always the case when we attend an exhibit preview event.

Mrs. Bobbitt told us you have to be in the space to really appreciate the sections. And we don't doubt it. That's why we're looking forward to seeing it with our own eyes.

"It feels so much bigger and more alive in the galleries than it has before," she said.

The exhibit is open through Sept. 27. So if you've got time (and $12), make the trip to Bentonville and visit "Crystal Bridges at 10." It looks to be yet another colorful experience of culture for the Natural State to boast about.