Event raises awareness, funds for Cystic Fibrosis

A fundraising kick-off was held June 22 on the patio of 42 Bar and Table. More than 20 young professionals will be raising money and awareness for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation -- Arkansas West Tennessee Chapter. The endeavor will culminate on Oct. 23 at The Finest Gala where the men and women will be honored for their efforts.

This year the gala combines the Breath of Life Gala and Taste of the Finest into one event. In addition to honoring the young professional fundraisers, there will be tastings from Central Arkansas restaurants and the foundation's top honor, the Breath of Life award, will be presented to Annie Norris. The evening will conclude with an afterparty and music by Boom Kinetic.

To support one of the young professionals or buy gala tickets visit: finest.cff.org/LRfinestgala.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins