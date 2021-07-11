Events mark 75 years for Boys & Girls Club

By 11 a.m. Saturday, the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County's 75th anniversary ceremonies were over and the first kickball teams were on the field.

In the stands at Townsend Park, 2701 Short Reeker St., the Pine Bluff Ball Hogz team and its coach, Laterika Johnson, were scrutinizing the action on the field.

While they were there to win, they were also there to support the Boys & Girls Club, often referred to as The Club.

"We came for the community. It's good for the kids," Johnson said about the programs offered there.

She remembered swimming and playing ball as a kid, as does Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority member LaTunda Edwards.

"It was exciting. I loved swimming and meeting new people," Edwards recalled.

The sorority recently donated $400 to The Club, and members Toni Jasper, Shara Williams and Edwards were volunteering their time that morning.

"Happy anniversary, Boys & Girls Club," they yelled in unison.

It's a worthy and much-needed cause, the three women agree.

"We give a different amount every year," Williams added.

A legacy of hope

The activities started at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony that recognized all 75 Club members, comprising people who had donated $75 or more.

It isn't too late to join the 75 Club.

The event was free and open to the public.

It included a kickball tournament, food trucks, vendors, the DJ BK The Great, and a kid zone. It featured bounce houses, free Build-A-Bears for the first 50 kids, and free hot dogs from Bulls Den.

On Friday evening, the annual Heroes Banquet was held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

There was a silent auction, and state Sen. Linda Chesterfield was the guest speaker.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington said the weekend was about celebrating the legacy of Edna Mays, also known as Mom Mays, who founded The Club in Pine Bluff 75 years ago.

"She was an outstanding humanitarian," Washington said.

The day's activities were also about building on the work Mays started.

"It's a safety net for our kids," she said.

Making a difference

Jasper was one of The Club's first two female coaches, along with Marcia "Kay" Horton. She stood nearby talking to two young men, Cortez Lee and LaRon Marbley; she had mentored them when they were young Club members.

Lee, a teacher in Little Rock, said about the role of the program in a youngster's life: "It gives you the opportunity to develop and establish who you are."

Marbley is now a DJ at the radio station 99.3 The Beat.

"This place raised me. ... It helped shape me. ... There's no question, this is a resource that should be continued," Marbley said.

Lee said he is thrilled that Horton is able to "see the fruits of her labor."

Xavier Martian was a club member in Chicago but is now studying at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. He plans to be an engineer and said, "It was a good experience and made me more outgoing."

Like Lee and Marbley, he credits the organization with much of his success.

Kevin Taylor, a volunteer and a product of The Club, said: "It means more to the kids than they know at this point in their life. They will develop and build lifelong friendships. They will look back at this time in their life and appreciate it."

Volunteer Kason Withers said that for many kids, it's about more than activities; often it's about an afternoon meal they can count on.

Marbley said that once you're a member of The Club, "You're always family."

To make a donation or join the 75 Club, go to www.boysgirlsclubjc.org or mail a check to the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County, P.O. Box 6027, Pine Bluff, AR, 71611.

The Pine Bluff Ball Hogz check out the kickball competition Saturday. (Left to right) Laterika Johnson, team coach, and players Latasha Walker, Ellis Jones, Jay L. Butter and Mercedes Ganter. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)