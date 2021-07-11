Funky fundraiser

Heatwave, the 1970s-'80s funk/disco band known for "Boogie Nights" and "Always and Forever," came to the Natural State to serve as the "soul" element of Supper & Soul, the annual fundraiser for Arkansas Baptist College. The well-attended event made its pandemic comeback June 24 at The Venue at Westwind in North Little Rock.

Former Baptist College President Fitz Hill was host, entertainer and interviewer for a pre-dinner program that included a trip down memory lane with a music contest and a how-many-people-remember-this vintage relic or two from the '70s-'80s; remarks by Dr. Carlos Clark, current president of the college; and a special presentation to Sen. Linda Chesterfield, who helped the school obtain $1 million in funding. Board of Trustees chairman Richard Mays also gave remarks, sharing his reasons for his longtime service to the college.

After dining on a buffet dinner that featured catfish, smoked brisket, chicken, vegetables, baked beans, potato salad, greens and candied yams, with cheesecake shooters for dessert, guests danced to the sounds of Heatwave -- who gave a high-energy performance that included the aforementioned songs along with such memorable hits as "Mind Blowing Decisions" and "Ain't No Half Steppin'."

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams