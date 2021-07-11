Growing a tree has unexpected challenges

In honor of Arbor Day, on every Friday in April the Arkansas Department of Agriculture Forestry Division offered free bare root tree seedlings to anyone who wanted to drop by and pick them up. Gardening is not in my skill set, but I decided to get one.

They gave me two.

There were four options; I went with nuttall oak, which likes full sun and is pretty open-minded when it comes to soil considerations.

"Plant them soon," they advised as they placed the seedlings in a plastic bag and handed over a printout with information on how to get the little guys in the ground.

For reasons not entirely clear, this was a big deal to me. Despite having no interest in producing a pretty display of plants (my talented neighbors exhibit terrific gardening competence), I wanted to succeed as a tree parent, to successfully raise up a pair of thriving trees. Maybe the fact two huge and appealing but slowly dying (probably from stress, but who knows?) pecans had recently been removed from our pocket neighborhood had something to do with it.

Following the Forestry Division's guide, I soaked the roots for five hours before planting, dug a couple of wide holes no deeper than the seedlings' roots, placed them in the holes, refilled with the same soil that was removed, watered generously, continued to water regularly, and inspected their progress far more often than needed.

Within a few days, little nubs began to appear on the seedlings' skinny twigs. Soon, small green leaves showed up. The branches grew taller as sunshine and intermittent rainfall did their part. My family was probably getting sick of me calling attention to the tiny trees' incremental growth. I was dazzled by success.

Then, on a Tuesday afternoon, the lawn maintenance crew that tends to our communal property showed up with their mowers and weed eaters. And when they left, one of the little trees had been reduced to a four-inch stub, its leaves and previously promising branches laying forlornly on the ground nearby.

I nearly burst into tears. How could the mowing crew not notice what was growing in front of them? It wasn't the physical effort I regretted (which wasn't much) but the emotional investment I'd made. No wonder gardeners threaten to kill rabbits and deer and passersby that damage their well-tended flora. This is not an argument for taking out Bambi and Thumper, but it was suddenly clear why such thoughts enter growers' minds.

A call to the lawn maintenance company's owner (an actual phone call, which many journalists detest doing, since it's such an unavoidable part of our work--think of tethered to a ringing telephone, a line from Joni Mitchell's "The Same Situation") resulted in apologies and reassurances that the seedling would be replaced if I was willing to do the legwork to find another one.

An email to the Forestry Division resulted in the offer of another seedling to replace the damaged one, along with a hopeful message: Don't give up on it just yet; it might re-sprout. Who knew they were so resilient?

Two seedlings were again provided by the understanding Forestry folks. I left the damaged one in place and planted the two new arrivals. Now all three are surrounded with a sizable circle of rocks, and flags are stuck in the ground to call attention to the youngsters.

I'm considering sticking big cardboard boxes over them on the days the mowing crew is at work. Or surrounding them with unsightly but effective loops of chicken wire. Or four-inch piles of mulch. Or protector tubes (which used to look weird to me, but not any more).

It didn't take long to move from indifference to commitment as far as these seedlings are concerned. They are going to survive, no matter what it takes. Miniature nubs are emerging from them already.

Like Yoda said: Do or do not. There is no try.