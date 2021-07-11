Hackers reported to target Iran transit websites

TEHRAN, Iran -- Websites of Iran's transport and urbanization ministry Saturday went out of service after a "cyber disruption" in computer systems of its staff, the official IRNA news agency reported.

The report did not elaborate but said the case is under investigation. This is the second abnormality in computer systems related to the ministry.

On Friday, Iran's railroad system came under cyberattack, a semiofficial news agency reported, with hackers posting fake messages about train delays or cancellations on display boards at stations across the country.

The hackers posted messages such as "long delayed because of cyberattack" or "canceled" on the boards. They also urged passengers to call for information, listing the phone number of the office of the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The semiofficial Fars news agency reported that the hack led to "unprecedented chaos" at rail stations.

No group took responsibility. Earlier in the day, Fars said trains across Iran had lost their electronic tracking system. It wasn't immediately clear if that was part of the cyberattack.

Fars later removed its report and instead quoted the spokesman of the state railway company, Sadegh Sekri, as saying "the disruption" did not cause any problem for train services.

The announcement was made after the electronic tracking system on trains across Iran failed.

Also on Saturday, minister of telecommunications, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi warned about possible cyberattacks though ransomware. In 2018, Iran reported similar attacks.

In December that year, Iran's telecommunications ministry said the country had defused an cyberattack on unspecified "electronic infrastructure" but provided no specifics on the purported attack.

No group has so far taken responsibility of the either incidents.

In 2019, an error in the railway company's computer servers caused a number of delays in train services.

It was not clear if the reported attack caused any damage or disruptions in Iran's computer and internet systems, and whether it was the latest chapter in the U.S. and Iran's cyber operations targeting the other.

Iran disconnected much of its infrastructure from the internet after the Stuxnet computer virus -- widely believed to be a joint U.S.-Israeli creation -- disrupted thousands of Iranian centrifuges in the country's nuclear sites in the late 2000s.