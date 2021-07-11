Helpers sought as litter targeted

The city is seeking volunteers for the Pine Bluff Adopt-a-Street initiative, a coordinated effort to keep the streets litter-free.

Residents, businesses and organizations may sign up to adopt a street or public space and collaborate to keep it litter-free. Participants may determine their own routes and cleanup schedules, according to a news release.

This initiative is based on the city's belief that Pine Bluff belongs to everyone and that everyone must do their part to keep it clean, whether by not littering or by joining cleanup efforts.

"It's an expression of kindness," Mayor Shirley Washington said. "It shows how much a person cares about their neighbors."

The city said it appreciates the groups and faith organizations that have signed up to participate thus far.

"They are already making an impact throughout the community, and the city's goal is to grow these efforts as we welcome more volunteers," the release says.

For more information or to sign up, people may contact the Pine Bluff mayor's office at (870) 730-2004 or mayor@cityofpinebluff-ar.gov.