In Haiti, struggle for power escalates

The assassination of Haiti's president has thrown the nation into disarray, leading to shootouts on the streets and leaving citizens terrified in their homes. But behind the scenes, a battle for control of the country is already accelerating.

Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph has called for help from U.S. and U.N. troops. Meanwhile, what remains of the nation's nonfunctioning Senate has sought to name one of its own as the new president against the wishes of the interim government. The power contest underscores the fragility of the Haitian state.

The fault lines were drawn long before President Jovenel Moise was killed in the capital, Port-au-Prince, on Wednesday. For more than a year before his death, the president had been cracking down on his political rivals, undermining the nation's democratic institutions and angering church and gang leaders alike.

At least three men have now staked claims to either the presidency or the prime minister's post -- including Joseph, who has been broadly recognized internationally but who faces serious challenges to his authority.

It is a fight waged by some of Haiti's richest and most well-connected. They're eager for the approval of the United States, which has exercised control over the fate of the Caribbean nation in the past.

Elections were planned for September, but many civil-society groups in Haiti worry that holding them would only sharpen the political crisis. They question whether it would even be feasible to hold legitimate elections given how weak the nation's institutions have become.

"For me, it is ridiculous that the State Department is talking about elections. [Someone has] just killed the president," said Ralph Chevry, board member of the Haiti Center for Socio Economic Policy in Port-au-Prince. "There are four warring factions of the police. There is no security. There are 100 gangs with guns. There is no way we can have elections. The people are too scared to vote."

VYING FOR POWER

Joseph was the first to assert his right to lead the nation, calling a state of siege immediately after the attack and spending the past several days trying to parlay the U.S.' general words of support for Haiti into a mandate to govern. But his legitimacy has been directly challenged by the country's few remaining elected officials, who are trying to form a transitional government to replace him.

Eight of the 10 remaining senators in Haiti signed a resolution calling for a new government to replace Joseph. As "the only functioning elected officials of the republic," they wrote, they were the only ones who could "exercise national sovereignty."

The lawmakers declared that Senate President Joseph Lambert should become provisional president and that Joseph should be replaced as prime minister by Ariel Henry, the 71-year-old neurosurgeon who was named as prime minister by Moise two days before his slaying but who was not sworn in.

Henry argued Saturday that he is the nation's rightful ruler and that Joseph was in "rebellion" against him.

"I will talk to [Joseph], and maybe I will have to do some action that will convince him that he has to stop," Henry said, adding that he would resort to using unspecified "leverage" to gain control of Haiti. He also criticized Joseph's call for foreign troops as premature.

"I don't want to cause more difficulties in the country," he said. "His way of acting could put the country in jeopardy. We could have a lot of violence. I am trying to stop that."

Mathias Pierre, Haiti's elections and interparty relations minister, said it was Henry who was attempting a coup.

"Henry might be trying to lead a coup with the help of senators. I say, with what law? With what constitution is he a prime minister? He has no government."

Others jockeying for control behind the scenes include Michel Martelly, the former Haitian president, and Reginald Boulos, a prominent businessman. Both have been testing the waters in Washington recently as they explore potential bids for the presidency.

In the meantime, Joseph and his fellow ministers have continued to insist that they are leading the government.

"This is part of the chaos certain people are trying to create in the country," Pierre said, referring to the efforts to unseat Joseph. "For us, this is a second attempt to assassinate the president. We are doing what we have to do to establish stability and prepare for elections."

On Friday, the top prosecutor in Port-au-Prince summoned five top businessmen and politicians to report for questioning in connection with the assassination. Analysts said everyone on that list was perceived to be an enemy of Moise, including Boulos, who helped get Moise elected but who later became his nemesis.

NO CLEAR OPTIONS

The leadership question is especially murky because the nation's democratic institutions have been hollowed out, leaving no clear options for settling disputes over who should be the rightful leader.

Haiti is a parliamentary democracy, but the Senate is at one-third its usual size, and the lower house is entirely vacant because the members' terms expired last year. Moise had governed by decree for about a year.

Beyond that, the judiciary has been virtually nonexistent for the past year, with judges often on strike to protest the political upheaval and rampant violence. And the head of the nation's highest court, who might have offered guidance, died of covid-19 in June.

Making matters worse, Haiti appears to have two constitutions, and the dueling documents say different things about what to do if a president dies in office.

The 1987 version deems that if the presidency is vacant for any reason, then the country's most senior judge should step in.

But in 2012, the constitution was amended, and the new one directed that the president be replaced by a council of ministers, under the guidance of the prime minister -- except if, as was the case with Moise, the president was in the fourth year of office. In that case, Parliament would vote for a provisional president -- but there is barely any parliament left to vote.

U.S. CAUTION

Thus far, the Biden administration has expressed caution about answering Haiti's calls for U.S. troops, reflecting the fast pace of events since Moise's death and a broader shift in American attitudes toward military interventions.

While sympathetic to the humanitarian crisis unfolding some 700 miles south of Florida and mindful of a potential mass exodus of Haitian refugees like one that occurred in the 1990s, administration officials nevertheless have shown no immediate enthusiasm for sending even a limited U.S. force.

The administration has said it will send officials from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security to Port-au-Prince to assess how they might assist the government's investigation into the circumstances of Moise's killing.

But Pentagon officials were caught off guard by the Haitian request late Friday. While they said it would be dutifully reviewed, there is little appetite among senior military leaders to dispatch U.S. troops.

"There are no plans to provide U.S. military assistance at this time," one senior administration official said late Friday.

For President Joe Biden, a U.S. deployment in Haiti runs against his core instinct to consolidate America's overseas military presence, not expand it. The request from the Haitians came just hours after Biden delivered remarks defending his withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

The situation also appears eerily similar to a U.S. deployment in 1915, when President Woodrow Wilson directed U.S. Marines to invade Haiti after nation's president was assassinated, leading to two decades of U.S. occupation and years of unrest.

For now, administration officials are focused on other ways to assist Haiti with its security needs. Those could include stepped-up training and assistance for Haiti's police and military provided by the departments of State, Justice and Homeland Security.

WIDOW'S STATEMENT

Elsewhere, Moise's wife, Martine, published a statement from the Miami hospital where she is being treated for wounds suffered in the attack, accusing enemies of wanting "to kill his dream, his vision, his ideology."

"I'm alive, thanks to God," she said, speaking Creole in the recording, which also played on local radio stations.

"You have to be a notorious criminal without guts to assassinate a president like Jovenel Moise with impunity without giving him the chance to speak," she added. "You knew who the president was fighting against.

"These people hired mercenaries to kill the president and his family because of the projects of roads, electricity, drinking water supply, organization of the referendum and elections.

"The mercenaries who assassinated the president are currently behind bars," she added, "but other mercenaries currently want to kill his dream, his vision, his ideology."

Police say they have arrested more than a dozen people -- most of them retired Colombian soldiers -- and are searching for more, but it remained unclear who had hired the team that attacked the president's house, or why.

Information for this article was contributed by Natalie Kitroeff, Catherine Porter, Michael Crowley, Michael D. Shear and Eric Schmitt of The New York Times; and by Widlore Merancourt and Anthony Faiola of The Washington Post.