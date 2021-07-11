• Karen Spence, an architect who has worked in higher education for two decades and began by earning a bachelor's degree at the University of Arkansas, has taken over as director of Mississippi State University's School of Architecture.

• Sarah Woodhouse of Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha, Neb., says seven "little brown bats ... that anyone could find in their backyard or attic" were identified as the culprits instigating a call for 186 overnight campers to get rabies shots.

• Stephen Wells of the Animal Legal Defense Fund decried "blatant disregard for the law" and the "well-being of these birds" as a $5,000 reward was posted to find who operated a drone that crashed into the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve in Huntington Beach, Calif., and led about 3,000 elegant terns to abandon their eggs.

• James Spirek, an underwater archaeologist, said "up in the mountains on the rivers, they're a little rare" after conservationists pulled a wooden canoe that could be 250 years old from the Chattooga River at the Georgia-South Carolina line.

• Mandi Toy of Natchez Trace Parkway in Tupelo, Miss., reminds people that the parkway "was designed for recreational use as part of the National Park Service, not so much for commuters," after it was announced that a 9-mile stretch of the roadway could be closed up to five months for repairs.

• Todd Jordan, the new mayor of Tupelo, Miss., will ride in familiar comfort after the city agreed to pay Lee County $35,000 for the 2020 Ford F150 Lariat SuperCrew 4x4 that Jordan drove in his previous job as a county supervisor.

• Joe Emerson, secretary for the Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Board, said "to be able to roll up a door and shoot straight to the beach ... is going to shave valuable minutes off response times" as he embraced plans for a fire station on an Alabama beach in an area known for drownings.

• Joe Jeffries, a state delegate in West Virginia, lost a committee assignment and is being urged to resign after a sexually explicit TikTok video was posted on his public account, with officials blasting it as an "embarrassment."

• Valarie McLeckie, a specialist for Heritage Auctions in Dallas, said "its historical significance can't be understated ... it is a true collector's piece" after an unopened copy of a 1987 version of Nintendo's fantasy adventure game The Legend of Zelda sold for $870,000.