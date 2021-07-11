Incorporations

Benton County

Heather Fridge Consulting LLC, Heather Fridge, 1020 Hunters Pointe, Bentonville

Michael Fridge Consulting LLC, Michael Fridge, 1020 Hunters Pointe, Bentonville

Homemade NWA LLC, Rebecca Fern Stokes, 2312 W. Jefferson St., Siloam Springs

Live Out Proud LLC, Kirk Barnett, 3906 S.W. Hawthorne St., Bentonville

Potosinos R7L Construction LLC, Homero Saldierna, 902 E. Olrich St., Rogers

Merman Bicycles LLC, Taylor James Weichman, 2904 N.W. Apple Harvest, Bentonville

Allen Excavation & Grading LLC, Kendal Allen, 1708 S. 20th St., Rogers

Tommylane Publishing LLC, Thomas Lawrence Studdard, 15 Primrose Lane, Bella Vista

Allen Lawn Care Service LLC, Sean Allen, 21000 Nicodemus Church Road, Siloam Springs

Ozre Butterfield Holdings LLC, Dewitt Smith, 5100 JB Hunt Drive, Suite 840, Rogers

Hywel Ventures Inc., Daniel Howell, 2305 S.W. Penny Lane, Bentonville

Simply Clean Co. LLC, Nemari Picazo, 3511 S.E. J St., No. 254, Bentonville

Borkert Repair & Remodel LLC, Christopher David Borkert, 210 Greenwood Place, Siloam Springs

BCH NWA, Jill Roberson, 11842 Oak Hills Drive, Bentonville

The Edge Nutrition LLC, Adrian D. Edge, 280 N.W. Red Barn Circle, No. 308, Bentonville

JBT&E LLC, Aaron Gotham, 15 Stowehead Lane, Bella Vista

Ramnani Investments LLC, Jayesh Ramnani, 12351 Seba Road, Centerton

J&S Splicing Services LLC, John Edwin Davis, 13221 Talor Orchard Road, Gentry

CEJ Consultant LLC, Christine Erwin-Jimenez, 1008 N.W. J St, Suite J, Bentonville

Ryan Michaelis Design LLC, Ryan Michaelis, 5705 S. 67th St., Cave Springs

Acres Consulting & Enterprises LLC, Francisco Eduardo Feitosa, 54 Taylor Drive, Bella Vista

Bodybyamaute LLC, Amanda Ann Maute, 8031 Lacroix Road, Decatur

American Wheel Distributor LLC, Daniel Duncan, 2637 S. Everest Ave., Rogers

National Medical Waste LLC, Stephen Andrews, 4405 Arlington Drive, Rogers

JRE Concrete LLC, Holly Elizabeth Elsea, 12199 Deer Drive, Bentonville

R&R Custom Finish LLC, Ricardo Rogel, 1004 Geneva St., Rogers

VKRK Excellence LLC, Vukasin Keselj, 11928 Callis Road, Bentonville

Hopscotch Marketing LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers

Mesa Investments LLC, Mark Christopher Weidler, 14737 Smith Ridge Road, Garfield

ERKY Properties LLC, Kevin Yarbrough, 517 Ash St., Lowell

RSH Insurance Services PLLC, Richard Stanislaw Hertz, 305 Driftwood St., Lowell

Coslett Counseling & Consulting LLC, Athea Coslett, 501 Magnolia St., Gentry

Sabot Research LLC, Duncan Wilkie, 3598 S. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs

The Rafter Group NWA LLC, Vinaya Kumar Choppala, 15184 Mills Cove, Garfield

Northwest Arkansas Bicycle Services LLC, Lucas Hayes Lynch, 16 Hillswick Lane, Bella Vista

Keystone Drafting Services LLC, Mariah N. King, 1227 W. First Ave., Gentry

Andalucia Properties LLC, Jared Gorden, 6511 S. 50th St., Rogers

Baleen Gray LLC, Elizabeth Soto, 7801 S.W. Starling Lane, Apt. 22, Bentonville

Leriyah's Nails & More LLC, Rashaun E. Casey, 901 S.W. Pure Globe St., Bentonville

Woods Wildflowers LLC, Toshia Woods, 18345 Bethel Road, Gravette

The Smackin' Shack LLC, Michelle Allen, 16015 Skyline Drive, Garfield

Diamond Dawgs NWA, Chris Bennett, 1012 Tracey Lane, Pea Ridge

Wile And Whim Writing LLC, Ariane Cooley, 653 Walnut Ridge St., Centerton

Diamond Bar T Investments LLC, Daniel Yates, 205 Main St. S.E., Gravette

LC Photography LLC, Lauren Taylor Clark, 946 E. Gate St., Siloam Springs

AHM Kodosh, Sonja Allene Kinzer, 3803 N.W. Creekstone Blvd., Bentonville

Melloy Concierge & Aesthetics Medical Group, PLLC, Brian Melloy, 200 S. 20th St., C, Rogers

DCRS LLC, Daniel Copeland, 1904 W. Linda Lane, Rogers

GFE LLC, Grant Bangerter, 3005 S.W. Deerfield Blvd., No. 2, Bentonville

AT & JL Properties Inc., Luther J. Waldrip, 2010 S. 21st St., Rogers

Wilder Retail LLC, Izzy Wilder, 900 S.E. Fifth St, Suite 22, Bentonville

Slate Gap Signs LLC, Jacob Frese, 111 W. Tulsa Ave., Siloam Springs

Carroll County

HW Online Enterprise LLC, Heidi Brooke Wolfinbarger, 2020 Bunch Springs Road, Berryville

J&N Septic Services LLC, Jared R. Phillips, 2133 Carroll 505, Eureka Springs

Eureka's Pest Control LLC, Kai Grace, 25 Kingshighway, Eureka Springs

Washington County

Drunken Monkey/I Drunk The Monkey Mixed & Frozen Drinks By Kisha LLC, Lakisha Iven Hester, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

BP Holdings LLC, Bryce Paden, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Florida Satellite LLC, Lyndon Webster, 1 University Of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Titanx LLC, Lakshan De Silva, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

The Homsley Co. LLC, Steven Craig Homsley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Spirit Roofing LLC, Jose De Jesus Espiritu Ramirez, 2641 Johnson Meadows Place, Apt. 201, Springdale

Simwill LLC, Michelle Simshauser, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Parkwood Estates LLC, David Curtis Stewart, 10732 Terpening Road, Prairie Grove

Wood PS Of NWA LLC, Jeffrey Johnson, 7443 White River Ridge, Fayetteville

Schoen Capital Investments LLC, Bradley Oglevie, 1620 Wensworth Ave., Springdale

Creative AR Community Hub & Exchange, Inc. ("Cache"), Allyson Esposito, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, No. 205, Springdale

Aimwell Communications LLC, Amy Merck, 3899 E. Caston Drive, Fayetteville

Shared Technical Services LLC, William Dowell Finnell, 1369 Meagan St., Springdale

360 Skate Shop & Art Gallery LLC, Matthew Paul Castellano, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Silver Inspection LLC, Timothy Silver, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Griffins Financial Services LLC, Tamika Malone, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Kemet Kuttz LLC, Raushearah Phillips, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Topmaterial LLC, Malcolm Lockhart, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Maddy D Transport LLC, Madison Paige Dacanay, 3222 Brandy Lane, Springdale

Far Horizons Unlimited LLC, Dale Anthony White, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Cardinal Acres LLC, Shannon Nichole Dodgen, 1469 N. Sunshine Road, Fayetteville

KR NWA Properties LLC, Jason Boyeskie, 1830 Shelby Lane, Fayetteville

Granite Bay Property Group LLC, Fred M. Perkins III, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

CCA Ventures LLC, Chris Barton, 4103 W. Wood Duck Drive, Fayetteville

PLI Enterprise LLC, Joshua Appling, 11345 Campbell Community Building Road, West Fork

Windows & Wallpaper LLC, Andrea Dixon, 416 Windgate Road, Farmington

Cabana Advisor Technologies LLC, G. Chadd Mason, 6220 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville

Simply Smells Good LLC, Dariah Leduff, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

E Green Group LLC, Nicholas Koch, 1510 Cooper Drive, Springdale

All-Around Pro Services Of South Arkansas LLC, Kenneth Yawn, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Ken's Autos LLC, Keny Sosa, 3415 Haywood Cove, Springdale

Raza Dance Studio LLC, Panfilo Rueda, 1832 S. Ashwood Ave., Fayetteville

Wilkins Estates Boat Dock LLC, Dewitt C. Goff, 114 S. College Ave., Fayetteville

Digital Marketing Knockout LLC, Kamrul Hossain, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Carissa Mae LLC, Carissa Bock, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Howard Buildings Jonesboro LLC, Don Nole Howard, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

C.A.B. Wireless LLC, Chad A. Bellinger, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Sincere And Shunel Spatique LLC, Tiffany S. Kelley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Da Henderson Boyz Music Inc., Avery Henderson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Yum Street LLC, Ngoc P. Tran, 10351 N.E. Jeter Road, Fayetteville

Reap What You Mow Lawn Care LLC, Brian Bintner, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Sprayaway Soft Washing LLC, Oseas O. Cervantes, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Zila Logistics LLC, Jermel Richardson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Bogey Properties LLC, Matthew Nuckols, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Cagney's LLC, Cagney O'Brien Miller, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

A & J's Trading Cards LLC, Alex Arnovich, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Touchdown! Homeinspect LLC, Michael A. Gerasimenko, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

M.E.C. Home Repair And Maintenance LLC, Mark Joseph Colvin, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Cakerons LLC, Chithra Sarathy, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Royal Team Cleaners LLC, Clarence Hitchens, 1609 N. Sang Ave., Fayetteville

R&D Ink LLC, Ron Hart, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Richwood Land And Properties LLC, James W. White, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Falabella Flowers LLC, Carrie Sue McWilliams, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Kbab Enterprises LLC, Alex Baldwin, 2687 Riverfront Lane, Fayetteville

The Nonprofit Collective Exchange Corp., Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Fallow Boutique LLC, John S. La Tour, 5371 Old Mill Road, Springdale

South Ark Industrial Services LLC, John Anthony Sampognaro III, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Position Over Public Outreach, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Gadgetbest&Co LLC, Edward Nelson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Star Brooks Ranch LLC, Julianna Brooks, 961 Richland Creek Ave., Elkins

Chadwick's Small Engine Repair LLC, Jeffery Chadwick, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Time Designs LLC, Entarius Jemison, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

House Of Hustle LLC, Andrea Ellis, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Marion Chapter Of The National Society Of The American Revolution, Laurie Jean Anderson, 5130 Twin Pine Circle, Springdale

F N K Transport Inc., Juan Francisco Barrientos, 609 S. Cleveland St., Springdale

Biddle Enterprises LLC, Jacob Biddle, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Massive Management Malvern LLC, Sarah Morgan, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

D And J's Ark LLC, Carolyn El-Jihad, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Russellville Community Assets LLC, H. William Roe, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

MKG Motors LLC, Megan Ketcher, 433 Habberton Road, Fayetteville

The Youth Lounge LLC, Njkiria Hopkins, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

The Presidential Event Hall LLC, Tracy Coney, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Bold Power LLC, Kendrick Tyus, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Hyperx Trucking LLC, Kelvin Dillihunt, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

NAR Puppies Financial LLC, Abby Jay Smith, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Siri Spa & Massage LLC, Niramol Sommoh Smith, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Why Not Wellness Coaching LLC, Tessa Davis, 5505 Bryant Place, Springdale

TLR Home Inspections LLC, Trinidad Lee Rodriguez, 600 Quartz Way, Springdale

RSL Virtual Communications LLC, Richard Lodge, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

SRJ Capital LLC, Charles E. Halbert III, 745 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 201, Fayetteville

MSNWA LLC, James Johnson, 1905 S. Doral Drive, Fayetteville

ZKP Property Holdings LLC, Zack Pianalto, 13091 La Bonne Vie Lane, Springdale

Grandview Estates Subdivision POA, Heath Hostetler, 4200 Gabel Drive, Fayetteville

Southfork Service LLC, Brandan Hernandez, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Expedition Hope, Gwen Tillery, 470 Arkansas 16, Elkins

CE Conway LLC, Alex Miller, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale

Goat Landscape & Outdoor Work LLC, Alejandro Rodriguez, 839 E. Don Tyson Parkway, Springdale

Rylie Quinn Designs LLC, Riley Quinn Martin, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Ollie B's LLC, Cleo Yoshitaka Ellison, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

McInnis Home Inspections LLC, Neil F. McInnis, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Hammonds Family Reality LLC, Donald Jerrod Hammonds, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

CKN Services & Restore LLC, Casey Noggle, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

ABY Logistics LLC, Hunter Young, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Gwayne Moss Lawn Care & Pressure Wash LLC, Leon D. Moss Jr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

White Enterprises LLC, Danielle White, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Taylor Retail Solutions Inc., Russell F. Taylor, 3640 War Eagle Blacktop Road, Springdale

Johnsons Deep Clean LLC, Nathaniel Johnon, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Natural Health Holdings LLC, Orie Quinn, 705 Valley Lane, Springdale

Maomao's Thai Cafe LLC, Jessie Rae Welch, 2085 N. Center St., Elkins

Zekes Landscaping LLC, Amos Meredith, 933 Bel Air Drive, Fayetteville

Illinois River RV & Campground LLC, Russel F. Taylor, 3640 War Eagle Blacktop Road, Springdale

Behemoth Life Inc., Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Hills Fish LLC, Christina Hill, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Calbert Trucking LLC, Cedric Calbert, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville.