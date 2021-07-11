Incorporations

Benton County
Heather Fridge Consulting LLC, Heather Fridge, 1020 Hunters Pointe, Bentonville
Michael Fridge Consulting LLC, Michael Fridge, 1020 Hunters Pointe, Bentonville
Homemade NWA LLC, Rebecca Fern Stokes, 2312 W. Jefferson St., Siloam Springs
Live Out Proud LLC, Kirk Barnett, 3906 S.W. Hawthorne St., Bentonville
Potosinos R7L Construction LLC, Homero Saldierna, 902 E. Olrich St., Rogers
Merman Bicycles LLC, Taylor James Weichman, 2904 N.W. Apple Harvest, Bentonville
Allen Excavation & Grading LLC, Kendal Allen, 1708 S. 20th St., Rogers
Tommylane Publishing LLC, Thomas Lawrence Studdard, 15 Primrose Lane, Bella Vista
Allen Lawn Care Service LLC, Sean Allen, 21000 Nicodemus Church Road, Siloam Springs
Ozre Butterfield Holdings LLC, Dewitt Smith, 5100 JB Hunt Drive, Suite 840, Rogers
Hywel Ventures Inc., Daniel Howell, 2305 S.W. Penny Lane, Bentonville
Simply Clean Co. LLC, Nemari Picazo, 3511 S.E. J St., No. 254, Bentonville
Borkert Repair & Remodel LLC, Christopher David Borkert, 210 Greenwood Place, Siloam Springs
BCH NWA, Jill Roberson, 11842 Oak Hills Drive, Bentonville
The Edge Nutrition LLC, Adrian D. Edge, 280 N.W. Red Barn Circle, No. 308, Bentonville
JBT&E LLC, Aaron Gotham, 15 Stowehead Lane, Bella Vista
Ramnani Investments LLC, Jayesh Ramnani, 12351 Seba Road, Centerton
J&S Splicing Services LLC, John Edwin Davis, 13221 Talor Orchard Road, Gentry
CEJ Consultant LLC, Christine Erwin-Jimenez, 1008 N.W. J St, Suite J, Bentonville
Ryan Michaelis Design LLC, Ryan Michaelis, 5705 S. 67th St., Cave Springs
Acres Consulting & Enterprises LLC, Francisco Eduardo Feitosa, 54 Taylor Drive, Bella Vista
Bodybyamaute LLC, Amanda Ann Maute, 8031 Lacroix Road, Decatur
American Wheel Distributor LLC, Daniel Duncan, 2637 S. Everest Ave., Rogers
National Medical Waste LLC, Stephen Andrews, 4405 Arlington Drive, Rogers
JRE Concrete LLC, Holly Elizabeth Elsea, 12199 Deer Drive, Bentonville
R&R Custom Finish LLC, Ricardo Rogel, 1004 Geneva St., Rogers
VKRK Excellence LLC, Vukasin Keselj, 11928 Callis Road, Bentonville
Hopscotch Marketing LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers
Mesa Investments LLC, Mark Christopher Weidler, 14737 Smith Ridge Road, Garfield
ERKY Properties LLC, Kevin Yarbrough, 517 Ash St., Lowell
RSH Insurance Services PLLC, Richard Stanislaw Hertz, 305 Driftwood St., Lowell
Coslett Counseling & Consulting LLC, Athea Coslett, 501 Magnolia St., Gentry
Sabot Research LLC, Duncan Wilkie, 3598 S. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs
The Rafter Group NWA LLC, Vinaya Kumar Choppala, 15184 Mills Cove, Garfield
Northwest Arkansas Bicycle Services LLC, Lucas Hayes Lynch, 16 Hillswick Lane, Bella Vista
Keystone Drafting Services LLC, Mariah N. King, 1227 W. First Ave., Gentry
Andalucia Properties LLC, Jared Gorden, 6511 S. 50th St., Rogers
Baleen Gray LLC, Elizabeth Soto, 7801 S.W. Starling Lane, Apt. 22, Bentonville
Leriyah's Nails & More LLC, Rashaun E. Casey, 901 S.W. Pure Globe St., Bentonville
Woods Wildflowers LLC, Toshia Woods, 18345 Bethel Road, Gravette
The Smackin' Shack LLC, Michelle Allen, 16015 Skyline Drive, Garfield
Diamond Dawgs NWA, Chris Bennett, 1012 Tracey Lane, Pea Ridge
Wile And Whim Writing LLC, Ariane Cooley, 653 Walnut Ridge St., Centerton
Diamond Bar T Investments LLC, Daniel Yates, 205 Main St. S.E., Gravette
LC Photography LLC, Lauren Taylor Clark, 946 E. Gate St., Siloam Springs
AHM Kodosh, Sonja Allene Kinzer, 3803 N.W. Creekstone Blvd., Bentonville
Melloy Concierge & Aesthetics Medical Group, PLLC, Brian Melloy, 200 S. 20th St., C, Rogers
DCRS LLC, Daniel Copeland, 1904 W. Linda Lane, Rogers
GFE LLC, Grant Bangerter, 3005 S.W. Deerfield Blvd., No. 2, Bentonville
AT & JL Properties Inc., Luther J. Waldrip, 2010 S. 21st St., Rogers
Wilder Retail LLC, Izzy Wilder, 900 S.E. Fifth St, Suite 22, Bentonville
Slate Gap Signs LLC, Jacob Frese, 111 W. Tulsa Ave., Siloam Springs
Carroll County
HW Online Enterprise LLC, Heidi Brooke Wolfinbarger, 2020 Bunch Springs Road, Berryville
J&N Septic Services LLC, Jared R. Phillips, 2133 Carroll 505, Eureka Springs
Eureka's Pest Control LLC, Kai Grace, 25 Kingshighway, Eureka Springs
Washington County
Drunken Monkey/I Drunk The Monkey Mixed & Frozen Drinks By Kisha LLC, Lakisha Iven Hester, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
BP Holdings LLC, Bryce Paden, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Florida Satellite LLC, Lyndon Webster, 1 University Of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Titanx LLC, Lakshan De Silva, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
The Homsley Co. LLC, Steven Craig Homsley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Spirit Roofing LLC, Jose De Jesus Espiritu Ramirez, 2641 Johnson Meadows Place, Apt. 201, Springdale
Simwill LLC, Michelle Simshauser, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Parkwood Estates LLC, David Curtis Stewart, 10732 Terpening Road, Prairie Grove
Wood PS Of NWA LLC, Jeffrey Johnson, 7443 White River Ridge, Fayetteville
Schoen Capital Investments LLC, Bradley Oglevie, 1620 Wensworth Ave., Springdale
Creative AR Community Hub & Exchange, Inc. ("Cache"), Allyson Esposito, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, No. 205, Springdale
Aimwell Communications LLC, Amy Merck, 3899 E. Caston Drive, Fayetteville
Shared Technical Services LLC, William Dowell Finnell, 1369 Meagan St., Springdale
360 Skate Shop & Art Gallery LLC, Matthew Paul Castellano, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Silver Inspection LLC, Timothy Silver, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Griffins Financial Services LLC, Tamika Malone, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Kemet Kuttz LLC, Raushearah Phillips, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Topmaterial LLC, Malcolm Lockhart, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Maddy D Transport LLC, Madison Paige Dacanay, 3222 Brandy Lane, Springdale
Far Horizons Unlimited LLC, Dale Anthony White, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Cardinal Acres LLC, Shannon Nichole Dodgen, 1469 N. Sunshine Road, Fayetteville
KR NWA Properties LLC, Jason Boyeskie, 1830 Shelby Lane, Fayetteville
Granite Bay Property Group LLC, Fred M. Perkins III, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
CCA Ventures LLC, Chris Barton, 4103 W. Wood Duck Drive, Fayetteville
PLI Enterprise LLC, Joshua Appling, 11345 Campbell Community Building Road, West Fork
Windows & Wallpaper LLC, Andrea Dixon, 416 Windgate Road, Farmington
Cabana Advisor Technologies LLC, G. Chadd Mason, 6220 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville
Simply Smells Good LLC, Dariah Leduff, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
E Green Group LLC, Nicholas Koch, 1510 Cooper Drive, Springdale
All-Around Pro Services Of South Arkansas LLC, Kenneth Yawn, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Ken's Autos LLC, Keny Sosa, 3415 Haywood Cove, Springdale
Raza Dance Studio LLC, Panfilo Rueda, 1832 S. Ashwood Ave., Fayetteville
Wilkins Estates Boat Dock LLC, Dewitt C. Goff, 114 S. College Ave., Fayetteville
Digital Marketing Knockout LLC, Kamrul Hossain, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Carissa Mae LLC, Carissa Bock, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Howard Buildings Jonesboro LLC, Don Nole Howard, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
C.A.B. Wireless LLC, Chad A. Bellinger, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Sincere And Shunel Spatique LLC, Tiffany S. Kelley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Da Henderson Boyz Music Inc., Avery Henderson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Yum Street LLC, Ngoc P. Tran, 10351 N.E. Jeter Road, Fayetteville
Reap What You Mow Lawn Care LLC, Brian Bintner, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Sprayaway Soft Washing LLC, Oseas O. Cervantes, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Zila Logistics LLC, Jermel Richardson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Bogey Properties LLC, Matthew Nuckols, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Cagney's LLC, Cagney O'Brien Miller, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
A & J's Trading Cards LLC, Alex Arnovich, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Touchdown! Homeinspect LLC, Michael A. Gerasimenko, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
M.E.C. Home Repair And Maintenance LLC, Mark Joseph Colvin, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Cakerons LLC, Chithra Sarathy, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Royal Team Cleaners LLC, Clarence Hitchens, 1609 N. Sang Ave., Fayetteville
R&D Ink LLC, Ron Hart, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Richwood Land And Properties LLC, James W. White, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Falabella Flowers LLC, Carrie Sue McWilliams, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Kbab Enterprises LLC, Alex Baldwin, 2687 Riverfront Lane, Fayetteville
The Nonprofit Collective Exchange Corp., Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Fallow Boutique LLC, John S. La Tour, 5371 Old Mill Road, Springdale
South Ark Industrial Services LLC, John Anthony Sampognaro III, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Position Over Public Outreach, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Gadgetbest&Co LLC, Edward Nelson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Star Brooks Ranch LLC, Julianna Brooks, 961 Richland Creek Ave., Elkins
Chadwick's Small Engine Repair LLC, Jeffery Chadwick, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Time Designs LLC, Entarius Jemison, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
House Of Hustle LLC, Andrea Ellis, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Marion Chapter Of The National Society Of The American Revolution, Laurie Jean Anderson, 5130 Twin Pine Circle, Springdale
F N K Transport Inc., Juan Francisco Barrientos, 609 S. Cleveland St., Springdale
Biddle Enterprises LLC, Jacob Biddle, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Massive Management Malvern LLC, Sarah Morgan, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
D And J's Ark LLC, Carolyn El-Jihad, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Russellville Community Assets LLC, H. William Roe, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
MKG Motors LLC, Megan Ketcher, 433 Habberton Road, Fayetteville
The Youth Lounge LLC, Njkiria Hopkins, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
The Presidential Event Hall LLC, Tracy Coney, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Bold Power LLC, Kendrick Tyus, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Hyperx Trucking LLC, Kelvin Dillihunt, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
NAR Puppies Financial LLC, Abby Jay Smith, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Siri Spa & Massage LLC, Niramol Sommoh Smith, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Why Not Wellness Coaching LLC, Tessa Davis, 5505 Bryant Place, Springdale
TLR Home Inspections LLC, Trinidad Lee Rodriguez, 600 Quartz Way, Springdale
RSL Virtual Communications LLC, Richard Lodge, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
SRJ Capital LLC, Charles E. Halbert III, 745 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 201, Fayetteville
MSNWA LLC, James Johnson, 1905 S. Doral Drive, Fayetteville
ZKP Property Holdings LLC, Zack Pianalto, 13091 La Bonne Vie Lane, Springdale
Grandview Estates Subdivision POA, Heath Hostetler, 4200 Gabel Drive, Fayetteville
Southfork Service LLC, Brandan Hernandez, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Expedition Hope, Gwen Tillery, 470 Arkansas 16, Elkins
CE Conway LLC, Alex Miller, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale
Goat Landscape & Outdoor Work LLC, Alejandro Rodriguez, 839 E. Don Tyson Parkway, Springdale
Rylie Quinn Designs LLC, Riley Quinn Martin, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Ollie B's LLC, Cleo Yoshitaka Ellison, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
McInnis Home Inspections LLC, Neil F. McInnis, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Hammonds Family Reality LLC, Donald Jerrod Hammonds, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
CKN Services & Restore LLC, Casey Noggle, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
ABY Logistics LLC, Hunter Young, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Gwayne Moss Lawn Care & Pressure Wash LLC, Leon D. Moss Jr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
White Enterprises LLC, Danielle White, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Taylor Retail Solutions Inc., Russell F. Taylor, 3640 War Eagle Blacktop Road, Springdale
Johnsons Deep Clean LLC, Nathaniel Johnon, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Natural Health Holdings LLC, Orie Quinn, 705 Valley Lane, Springdale
Maomao's Thai Cafe LLC, Jessie Rae Welch, 2085 N. Center St., Elkins
Zekes Landscaping LLC, Amos Meredith, 933 Bel Air Drive, Fayetteville
Illinois River RV & Campground LLC, Russel F. Taylor, 3640 War Eagle Blacktop Road, Springdale
Behemoth Life Inc., Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Hills Fish LLC, Christina Hill, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Calbert Trucking LLC, Cedric Calbert, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville.