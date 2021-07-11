Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for the week of 7-11-21

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded, according to the Jefferson County Clerk's office:

Luther Allen Garner, 52, of Sherwood, and Dallas Nicloe Sheppard, 19, of Fort Smith, recorded July 6.

Jimmy Lee Tisdale, 37, of Arlington, Texas, and Sherrell S. Simmons, 33, of Pine Bluff, recorded July 6.

Clifton Lerone Lancaster, 36, of White Hall, and Arretter Lee Lampkin, 36, of Pine Bluff, recorded July 3.

Micheal Dale Spivey, 27, and Lauren Rachel Jones, 23, both of Pine Bluff, recorded July 2.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Telly Gray v. Michelle Gray, granted July 6.

Delores J. Thompson v. Samuel Thompson, granted July 7.

Catrina Sims v. Patrick E. Sims, granted July 7.

Christopher West v. Sierra West, granted July 7.

Richard Loftin v. Corean Loftin, granted July 8.