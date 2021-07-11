When Crystal Bridges opened Nov. 11, 2011, staff anticipated 200,00 to 300,000 yearly visitors for the region's first American art museum. Far exceeding that expectation, more than 5.6 million people have since stepped through the museum's doors, proving that sending artistic treasures to the "wilds" of Arkansas maybe wasn't such a bad idea after all.
It was the vision of art collector, philanthropist and heiress Alice Walton -- Walmart founder Sam Walton's youngest daughter -- to "bring art to as many people as possible," then-executive director Bob Workman told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in 2007. Two years earlier, on land owned by the Walton family near the downtown Bentonville square, plans began for a monumental structure where anyone who entered could find some connection with the art or nature surrounding the space.
"Early on in our life, there was a lot of criticism about who would come to see art in Arkansas, and a lot of discrediting the quality of the experience or where it was. It's good to look back on that now," Rod Bigelow, executive director and chief diversity and inclusion officer, told NWADG reporter Jocelyn Murphy in 2019.
"When we landed on the scene, we were labeled a disrupter," he goes on, noting the label was bestowed with both positive and negative connotations. "I think that's part of our DNA and our culture, is that we want to continue to disrupt these discussions and have a bit of a different perspective in the field."
"If people made assumptions about Crystal Bridges, it probably had more to do with vague ideas about its connection to Walmart, through Alice Walton. Would the museum be aimed at a big, broad audience, and if so, would curators be unwilling to or discouraged from taking risks?" suggests Philip Kennicott, an art and architecture critic with The Washington Post who has written about the museum several times over the years.
"I think once people saw that Crystal Bridges was ambitious and would host shows like the ['Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of] Black Power' exhibition, it very quickly got on everyone's radar. I certainly would love to come back often, and am limited only by travel budgets."
Expanding Narrative
A permanent collection of 1,555 has grown to more than 3,500 pieces. Conscientious effort has gone toward acquiring and sharing significant works by women, people of color and under recognized and marginalized artists. Crystal Bridges' curatorial team have also grown their internal scholarship with exhibitions organized in-house to then travel across the country, including a first-of-its-kind exhibition,"Crystals in Art: Ancient to Today."
"A lot of museums are really saying, how does our collection, or how does it not, in some cases, reflect the diversity of American art history?" shares Alex Greenberger, senior editor of ARTnews, the most widely circulated art magazine in the world according to its site. "I think that Crystal Bridges is an unusual institution in that their collection really does reflect the diversity of American art history. And that is something that I would say they've been really trying hard, maybe even a bit longer than other recent U.S. institutions, to show."
Crystal Bridges is a different establishment than the one that opened its doors in 2011, Bigelow reveals. The initial pursuit to tell an American story and celebrate the American spirit still drives every decision and action, only now, the community itself prompts so much more of the dialogue than it did a decade ago.
"We are considering our community members, and we're really thinking about what is relevant to their lives. Where can we meet them where they are, and how do we let them influence the work that we're doing and the stories and narratives that we're talking about?" Bigelow says. "It's amazing to see the trust and the support and the commitment and interest and pride from this community."
A visitor to Crystal Bridges in those early years would have been greeted with a relatively chronological telling of the "American" story throughout the galleries. The quotation marks serve to denote the staff's recognition of the fairly narrow piece of the narrative presented in those days.
The impressive and important collection of masterpieces Walton had built across mediums covered centuries of American history and represented women artists at a higher rate than had typically been historically demonstrated in such spaces. Yet, Chief Curator Austen Barron Bailly admits the primary orientation of much of that original collection expressed a conventional, "canonical American history" -- that of American (read: white, primarily male, Euro-American) exceptionalism.
So as the museum approached its fifth birthday, the pursuit of a more inclusive curatorial mission manifested in a redesign of the Early American galleries. Modern sculpture work, colonial portraiture, pre-1400s Indigenous found objects and more intersected to more accurately reflect the complexities of American art and history.
"It's one thing to be able to provide visitors with temporary exhibitions that are able to explore certain topics or artists in great depth, but this is our way of making sure our own collection galleries stay just as relevant and exciting as our temporary exhibitions," curator Mindy Besaw said at the time.
A chronological to thematic re-imagining of the Contemporary Gallery also came in the museum's first decade, instigated by inspiring new acquisitions.
When Yayoi Kusama's "Infinity Mirrored Room" was added to the permanent collection in 2019, the immersive piece's abstraction and repetition informed the intentions of the rest of the gallery,
What follows is a section concentrated around figuration, but figuration from artists influenced by abstraction, shared Alejo Benedetti, associate curator, contemporary art. And the redesigned portion of the gallery is also filled with additional thrilling acquisitions that further the museum's mission of diversifying its presentation of American art and the American experience.
The convergence of art, architecture and nature was always at the heart of the museum's identity. Art spills out onto the grounds -- found hidden away along the trails, rising out of the flora and inviting guests to form new artistic, historical and individualized connections under the open sky. Read more about the museum's outdoor programming and development on the next few pages.
FYI
Exhibition Achievements
Crystal Bridges has both hosted and curated dozens of exhibitions that have found new ways to inspire and challenge viewers. Here is just a sample of some of the museum’s greatest triumphs.
• Crystal Bridges hosted the American debut of the Tate Modern’s “Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power” in 2018. It was one of only two state-side stops.
• 2014’s “State of the Art: Discovering American Art Now” saw the curatorial team travel more than 100,000 miles to visit more than 1,000 studios of artists making art today. Its second iteration, “State of the Art: 2020,” was another massive undertaking displayed across both Crystal Bridges and as the first exhibition in its sister space, the Momentary. The exhibition’s succession will continue to investigate the state of contemporary makers and their work.
• Years before the unrest over the Mexican-American border was again elevated to a contentious political issue, Crystal Bridges had already scheduled “Border Cantos: Sight & Sound Explorations from the Mexican-American Border” for the 2017 season. The exhibition utilized large-scale photography and the sounds of instruments made from found objects to orient people with the abstract concept of “the border.”
• In 2019, the museum mounted groundbreaking exhibits like “Men of Steel, Women of Wonder,” the first major exhibition to examine art world responses to two of the most famous and beloved superheroes ever: Superman and Wonder Woman, and “Crystals in Art: Ancient to Today,” also a first-of-its-kind exhibit.