LIVE! in NWA: Kalyn Fay at Roots; Music at Momentary

Oklahoma-bred songwriter Kalyn Fay has a voice that commands rapt attention, whether filling a theater or piercing the din of a dive bar. It's a tenor timbre a first-time listener once aptly described as "butterscotch," all rich and velveteen, bold, singular. Fay will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 17 at the Fayetteville Roots headquarters, 1 E. Mountain St. Tickets start at $50 for a two-top table. fayettevilleroots.org.

BENTONVILLE

• Jeron Marshall will perform at 4:30 p.m. today, July 11, with guests the Jake Hertzog Trio for Courtyard Sessions at the Arvest Bank Courtyard at the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. Free. themomentary.org.

• Jenna & Tony will perform at 7 p.m. July 13 at Bentonville Brewing Co., 901 S.W. 14th St. Free. facebook.com/bentonvillebrewing.

• Josh Noren and Cameron Johnson will perform as part of Downtown Bentonville Inc. and City Sessions' Neighborhood Concert Series at 6 p.m. July 16 at Enfield Park, 1205 N.E. Waverly Way. Free. citysessions.org.

• Adam Collins, Matt Beach and Garrett Jones perform for Jazz at the Undercroft at 7 p.m. July 13 at Undercroft, 201 N.W. A St. Free. digjazz.com.

• Mr. Sipp performs with guest Brick Fields at 7 p.m. July 17 as part of the Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges, 600 Museum Way. Tickets are $12 ($10/members). 418-5700, crystalbridges.org.

• The Accidentals will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 17 for Live on the Green at the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. Free. themomentary.org.

FAYETTEVILLE

• The Boss Tweeds will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. today, July 11, for the Mountain Street Stage concert series at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. 856-7000; faylib.org.

• The Austin Farnam Quartet will perform from 5 to 8 p.m. July 13 as part of Terrific Tuesday Nights at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road. The garden is open longer hours Tuesdays in the summer, and the concert is free and family friendly with picnics, blankets and lawn chairs welcome. 750-2620, bgozarks.org.

• Matt Smith will perform at 7 p.m. July 14 as part of the Roots Festival Patio Music Series at Wood Stone Craft Pizza (Uptown), 3619 Mall Ave. Free. fayettevilleroots.org.

• Mixtapes will perform at 7 p.m. July 15 as part of the Gulley Park Concert Series, 1850 E. Township St. Free. fayetteville-ar.gov.

• The Bel Airs will perform at 6 p.m. and Swade Diablos will perform at 7 p.m. for Happy Hour July 16; City Boyz performs at 9 p.m. July 16; and Cadillac Jackson and The Juice perform at 8:30 p.m. July 17 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Tickets are $8 for Airs; $10 for Boyz; and $10 for Jackson.

• Parker Milsap performs at 7:30 p.m. July 16; and Kalyn Fay performs at 7:30 p.m. July 17 as part of the ROOTS HQ on the Avenue series at the Fayetteville Roots headquarters, 1 E. Mountain St. Tickets start at $30 for standing room for Milsap, and $50 for a two-top table for Fay. fayettevilleroots.org.

• Nikola Radan from the University of Arkansas will present Ozark Ballads at 2 p.m. July 17 at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. 856-7000; faylib.org.

• Comedy groups RodeoBookClub and Laugh Track and Field will perform an improv comedy show at 9 p.m. July 17 at Backspace, 541 W. Meadow St. Free. facebook.com/backspacearts.

FORT SMITH

• Saliva will perform at 8:30 p.m. July 17 with guests Endfall, and Fall Child at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. $20-$45. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

LOWELL

• Stand-up comedian Christopher Titus will perform at 6 p.m. July 15; at 6 & 8:30 p.m. July 16; and at 6 & 8:30 p.m. July 17 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. Tickets are $33. 347-4966; thegrovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• The Texas Gentlemen will perform at 8 p.m. July 16; and The Uncrowned Kings will perform at 3 p.m. July 17 at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St., Railyard Park. railyardlive.com.

General admission/lawn seating is free, but every guest must register to reserve a pod. Table reservations available for $20-$25.

SPRINGDALE

• Groundwaves, a community hip-hop open mic night with mentorship from hip-hop artist Murs, hosts the third event of its six-month residency at 6 p.m. July 13 at 214 S. Main St. Free. facebook.com/cachecreate.

• Ashtyn Barbaree will perform at 7 p.m. July 14 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. 751-0337, blackapplehardcider.com.

• Rumours will perform on the outdoor patio and Sierra Carson will perform in the indoor lounge at 6:30 p.m. July 16; and The Axios will perform at 6:30 p.m. July 17 at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road. Free. 361-8700, facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

