Metroplan all aboard 30 Crossing endeavor

The Metroplan board of directors has provided a full-throated endorsement for the "full funding and completion" of the 30 Crossing project "without delay," calling the nearly $1 billion project its "primary regional priority."

The board was responding to a request from the Arkansas Department of Transportation asking for its project recommendations and priorities to be included in its latest planning document, called the 2023-26 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, also known as the STIP.

Metroplan, a council of local governments, provides long-range planning in transportation and other areas of regional concern in Central Arkansas. It is also the designated metropolitan planning organization for the region.

[DOCUMENT: Read Metroplan's endorsement of 30 Crossing » arkansasonline.com/711metroplan/]

The board membership includes more than three dozen people, primarily city mayors and county judges in Pulaski, Faulkner, Saline, Lonoke and Grant counties.

The resolution comes amid litigation that stemmed, in part, from downtown associations and residents opposed to the 30 Crossing project. The litigation has forced the Transportation Department to change how the project is funded, and higher-than-expected costs have had to be spread over two separate phases to cover all of the improvements in the 6.7-mile corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock.

The first phase, which began last fall, centers on replacing the bridge over the Arkansas River and a new interchange for downtown Little Rock, some widening and other improvements.

The second phase is supposed to include a new ramp from I-30 westbound to Interstate 630 westbound in Little Rock, a flyover ramp from Interstate 40 westbound to I-30 westbound in North Little Rock, reconstruction and widening of I-30 over the Union Pacific Railroad tracks in North Little Rock, improvements to I-40 between I-30 and U.S. 67/167 in North Little Rock and improvements to I-30 west of I-630.

The department initially awarded a $965 million contract to the Kiewit Massman joint venture in January 2019. In December 2019, the contract was revised $540 million to cover just the first phase, according to the resolution.

The Metroplan board, led this year by County Judge Doug Erwin of Lonoke County, wants those two phases to be as seamless as possible.

The resolution noted that the ongoing work "disrupts regional commuters and businesses in the downtowns of Little Rock and North Little Rock and along the corridor, and timely completion of the full projects ... [is] essential to the economic well-being of both Little Rock and North Little Rock business districts and continuing redevelopment efforts as well as convenience of commuters in the corridor."

It also said immediately building the second phase will maximize the benefits of the first phase and that it would be more cost efficient to complete the project "as expeditiously as possible."

Metroplan executive director Tab Townsell said the resolution isn't a surprise.

"It's an affirmation that the board has always fully supported this project," he said in an interview. "The board fully wants this project and always has."

The board has concerns that the project will lose momentum if the two phases are distinctly separate, especially if money isn't immediately available, Townsell said.

"It's another political decision in essence facing the Highway Commission: Do they just complete the initial phase and come back to the second phase at some point in the future, or do they go on and do it all at once?" he said.

Townsell added that the board doesn't think that is fair to commuters and downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock.

"Basically, the idea is let's take the misery out of this as quick as we can," he said. "It's the board saying get this done and not keep area commuters and area downtowns held hostage to construction encumbrances and difficulties for far longer than the four to five years that is scheduled right now."

Marie Holder of Little Rock, one of the Arkansas Highway Commission's five members, welcomed the resolution. The commission will eventually vote on the newest version of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, which includes every road and bridge project the department said it will undertake and for which money has been identified and allocated.

"I appreciate Metroplan's public support for this very important project," she said. "Funding for the second phase of 30 Crossing will be a high priority as we consider all statewide transportation needs during the STIP process."

Richard Mays, an environmental lawyer, represents residents suing the department over Issue 1, which voters approved in November. Beginning in 2023, it will devote a half-percent statewide sales tax to pay for road and bridge construction and maintenance projects.

Last year, the state Transportation Department and Metroplan amended their respective transportation plans to include $350 million from that sales tax initiative for 30 Crossing, now Amendment 101 to the Arkansas Constitution. Mays' lawsuit claims that is illegal and is raising similar arguments that prevented Amendment 91 money being spent on 30 Crossing.

"If the Highway Department cannot use Amendment 101 funds for these projects ... and they couldn't do it under Amendment 91 -- they're going to be in a real bind," Mays said. "They have a lot of projects. They're everywhere."

The veteran attorney also questioned the timing of the resolution.

"I think they are attempting to use this as an effort to influence the court to rule in their favor," he said. "I don't think it will have any affect in this case, because the judge is a very objective judge who goes by the law, not by resolutions by people who aren't even parties to the litigation."