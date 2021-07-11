• Queen Elizabeth II is allowing the people to picnic on her front lawn for the first time in her nearly 70-year reign. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the courtiers say. And the grass? It really is a little greener on the other side. "The boss," as the help openly call the monarch, think the people need this bit of fresh air after a wretched year: a scone with jam and cream, a cup of tea in an otherworldly oasis. And so for the rest of the summer, the paying public can sprawl upon the Main Lawn behind the high walls of Buckingham Palace. This kind of access is unprecedented in the modern era. A ticket holder who pays the about $23, can arrive with a bucket of chicken and a bedsheet, if they want, in ripped jeans and flip-flops, and recline on some of the most sublime, privileged, historic, protected acres on Earth. Before? Do Not Walk On the Grass. Now? Please Do. In a normal year, the queen would host several Royal Garden Parties in May and June. These garden fetes were prized invites -- and would be attended by 8,000 guests per party, decked out in summer frocks and fascinators for the ladies, top hats and morning coats for the gents, who were served 20,000 pieces of cake and a torrent of champagne. In a typical year, another 8,000 paying guests a day typically tour the State Rooms in the palace, filing out through the back garden along the paths -- no lingering or picnicking. But because of the coronavirus, the State Rooms remain closed. And there are still no Royal Garden Parties. And so the idea of allowing for picnics for the commoners. There are some rules, naturally. No knives to slice your sausage or brie. No dogs. No beer, no prosecco, no booze at all, not even a bottle of the Buckingham Palace Dry Gin-- available in the gift shop for $50. "The idea is 'sober picnics,'" said Sarah Davis, head of media relations for the Royal Collection Trust. She said the palace expects 2,000 people a day.

• Britney Spears' court-appointed attorney last week filed documents to resign from her conservatorship, the latest of several such moves in the fallout from the pop singer's comments in court decrying the legal arrangement that controls her money and affairs. Samuel Ingham III filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court requesting that it appoint Spears a new attorney, and saying his resignation would take effect as soon as that happened. During her June 23 speech in court, in which she condemned the conservatorship and asked Judge Brenda Penny to end it, Spears was critical of Ingham, saying she wished the court would allow her to hire a lawyer of her choice. Bessemer Trust, the estate-management company that Spears had requested replace her father as conservator of her finances, previously filed its own documents withdrawing from the case. The filing said circumstances had changed after Spears' court appearance. And in a letter obtained by entertainment industry publication Deadline, Spears' longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, also resigned, saying she had no intention of resuming her career after a 2½-year hiatus that has left him with no work to do for her.