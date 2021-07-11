New county bridge shaping up, JPs told

BENTONVILLE -- The new Osage Creek bridge on Old Arkansas 68 is taking shape, Benton County Judge Barry Moehring told Quorum Court members.

The bridge is just west of Logan Road in the southern part of the county. The bridge cost is $2.3 million, with 80% covered by federal money, 18% with state aid and 2% with county money, Moehring said.

The old 450-foot-long bridge was built in 1935, "so it had certainly met its design life and was listed as structurally deficient," said Josh Beam, chief county engineer.

Moehring showed the Quorum Court members 25 seconds of drone footage of the bridge's skeletal frame at a June 24 meeting.

The bridge's foundation and girder beams have been set and work has started on the deck area, Beam said. The design phase started in 2017 and was completed in 2020, he said.

Construction started last fall and should be complete by next summer, Moehring said. At 502 feet, the bridge will be the longest in the county's area of responsibility, he said.

The next longest county bridge at 430 feet is on Logan Road and also goes over Osage Creek. War Eagle Bridge is the third-longest county bridge at 304 feet, Beam said.