Notable Arkansans

He was born in 1830 in Chatham County, N.C. Although little is known about his early life, there is a possible reference to him — as a laborer with the incorrect age of 15 — in the 1850 federal census as living in Chatham County in the same house with a 50-year-old woman and a 7-year-old girl, all with the same last name. On Sept. 16, 1863, he was in DeValls Bluff (Prairie County) enlisting in the U.S. Navy; he was then assigned as a seaman aboard the USS Marmora.

In March 1864, Confederate troops from Texas and Tennessee attacked the federal garrison at Yazoo City, Miss., which consisted of troops from the First Mississippi Cavalry of African Descent, the Eighth Louisiana Infantry of African Descent, and the Eleventh Illinois Infantry Regiment. Several Union gunboats, including the Marmora, were positioned in the Yazoo River alongside the town. When the Union troops were forced from the town toward the riverfront fortifications, a request for support was sent to the ships. He and fellow seaman James Stoddard from the Marmora, seaman Bartlett Laffey from the USS Petrel went ashore with a naval cannon on a field carriage.

Thomas McElroy, commander of the Petrel, would later report, "I am proud to say that the Navy was well represented by three sailors, who nobly stood by their guns throughout the whole action, fighting hand to hand to save the gun — and the reputation of the Navy."

All three sailors would receive the Medal of Honor for their heroic action during the battle. His citation states: "Embarking from the Marmora with a 12-pound howitzer mounted on a field carriage, [our Notable Arkansan] landed with the gun and crew in the midst of a heated battle and, bravely standing by his gun despite enemy fire which cut the gun carriage and rammer, contributed to the turning of the enemy during the fierce engagement." He was promoted to acting master's mate, a rank he held until he was honorably discharged, 17 months later.

He and his wife, Mary Francis, became farmers in the small town of Maple Springs (Independence County) and raised four sons and a daughter. After his death in 1880, he was buried in Maple Springs Cemetery.

In 1943, the U.S. Navy commissioned a destroyer named in his honor. During World War II the ship, which carried a crew of 273 sailors and officers, received nine battle stars and, as the last act in its extensive war service, sailed into Tokyo Bay on Sept. 13, 1945. It was decommissioned in 1946.

Who was this brave Arkansan?

