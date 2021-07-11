GOLF

Furyk retains Senior lead

Jim Furyk overcame a mid-round lull following the second of two weather delays Saturday and moved closer to winning his first senior major title. The 51-year-old took a four-shot lead into the final round of the U.S. Senior Open after shooting a 4-under 66 on Saturday to get to 8-under 202 at Omaha Country Club in Omaha, Neb. First-round co-leader Stephen Ames birdied three of the last five holes for a 68 and will be paired with Furyk on Sunday. Retief Goosen closed with two birdies, shot 66 and was alone at 3 under. Part-time television analyst Steve Flesch shot the best round of the day with a 64 and was at 2 under. Glen Day (Little Rock) turned in a 70 on Saturday and is at 6-over 216. University of Central Arkansas golf coach Steve Runge fell back to 11-over 221 after a 7-over 77 on Saturday.

Munoz leads PGA event

Sebastian Munoz of Colombia had a 4-under 67 on Saturday for a one-shot lead going into the final round of the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill., that feels as though it's just getting started. Rain overnight and more during the third round left the TPC John Deere soft and prone to low scoring, and just about everyone took advantage. Munoz overcame two early bogeys by keeping a clean card on the back nine. He took the lead with a tee shot into 6 feet on the par-3 16th hole and was at 16-under 197. He led by one shot over Brandon Hagy, who is still looking for his first PGA Tour victory in his 93rd career start. Hagy also had a 67. Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) posted an even-par 71 on Saturday and is at 5-under 208.

Moore in 1st; Ridings 3rd

Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore pulled into a tie for the lead Satursday afternoon at the Korn Ferry Tour's TPC Colorado Championship in Berthoud, Colo. Moore completed the third round with a 3-under 69 to tie Tyson Alexander (71) at 14-under 202. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) had his best round of the tournament, turning in a 6-under 66 on Saturday to climb into third place at 12-under 204. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) had his second consecutive 69 on Saturday and is now at 6-under 210 heading into today's final round.

Hataoka opens 6-stroke lead

Nasa Hataoka opened a six-stroke lead Saturday in the Marathon LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio, birdieing four of the last five holes for a 7-under 64. Hataoka had a tournament-record 19-under 194 total. The 22-year-old Japanese player opened with a 10-under 61 on Thursday and had a 69 on Friday. Americans Elizabeth Szokol (67) and Mina Harigae (66) were 13 under. Former University of Arkansas golfer Stacy Lewis shot a 6-under 65 on Saturday and is tied for ninth at 10-under 203. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) turned in a 1-under 70 on Saturday and is tied for 28th place at 7-under 206.

MOTOR SPORTS

Busch 5 for 5 in Xfinity

Kyle Busch's Xfinity Series sweep wasn't as sweet as he hoped. Busch completed a 5-for-5 sweep of what he says will be his final season in the Xfinity Series with a late recovery at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday. Busch knocked teammate Daniel Hemric from the lead with a late push. That cast a pall on what otherwise would have been an ideal way for Busch to say goodbye to NASCAR's second-tier series. "It's not quite the win we were hoping for," Busch said. "A little bit of a somber win I guess, not just for it being the last one but for the way it kind of happened." Busch finished 0.550 seconds ahead of Jeb Burton for his 102nd Xfinity victory and 222nd overall in NASCAR's three national series. Busch took the lead after pushing Hemric on a restart with six laps remaining. Busch appeared to be trying to give Hemric, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, a helpful push on the restart. Instead, Hemric lost control and hit the wall.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Poirier stops McGregor

Dustin Poirier beat Conor McGregor for the second time in six months when McGregor badly injured his left ankle in the closing seconds of the first round at UFC 264 on Saturday night in Las Vegas. The fight was stopped after the first-round bell when McGregor (22-6) was unable to continue. The biggest star in mixed martial arts never got up after falling to the canvas following a final-minute blow by Poirier (28-6), who will get the UFC's next lightweight title shot. Poirier said he thought McGregor's leg broke when he checked one of McGregor's kicks earlier in the fight. "I felt something, for sure," Poirier said. "He fractured it on one of the kicks at the beginning of the fight, and then he broke it." Poirier was largely in control of the opening round, parrying McGregor's kicks and landing several strikes before getting control over McGregor on the ground. After a long stretch of punches and elbows on the prone McGregor, Poirier knocked him down one last time -- and McGregor's ankle bent gruesomely as he fell. McGregor was furious about the circumstances of his loss before he was carried from the cage. "This is not over!" he shouted.

CYCLING

Dutch rider wins 14th stage

Bauke Mollema won a hilly 14th stage of the Tour de France on Saturday, while Tadej Pogacar protected his commanding lead before the race heads into the Pyrenees. The 34-year-old Dutch rider for Trek claimed his second career stage victory at the Tour when he broke away on the way down from the fourth of the day's five climbs. Mollema's other Tour stage win was in 2017. Mollema set off on the windy descent through sheer gorges from the Cote de Galinagues. He quickly powered away to build an insurmountable lead and rode the final 42 kilometers up and down the category-two Col de Saint-Louis all alone.

FOOTBALL

Falcons' LB arrested

NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address for Mingo in West Monroe, La. Arlington Police said in a statement that the agency could provide no further information about the investigation, citing "the nature of the charges and age of the victim." Mingo was released after posting a $25,000 bond. Mingo was chosen by Cleveland as the sixth overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. He signed a one-year contract in March with the Falcons. Mingo also has played for Chicago, Houston, New England and Seattle during his NFL career.

