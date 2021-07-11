One person found dead in Little Rock apartment fire

Little Rock firefighters found one man dead in a fire Saturday night at the Bradford Estate Apartments on Colonel Glenn Road.

Fire crews responded around 10:15 p.m. to multiple calls of a fire at the single-story building at 6310 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock Fire Department Capt. Jason Weaver said. The apartment complex is about a quarter mile north-northwest of the intersection of Asher and South University Avenues.

Flames could be seen through the window of one unit and, once inside, responders found one man dead in the bedroom. He was the only occupant found in the building, Weaver said.

The fire caused an estimated $20,000 in property damage, he said.

The fire marshal was still investigating the cause of the fire as of Sunday afternoon. No further information was available.