Organization elects new state officers

The Arkansas Society United States Daughters of 1812 held its first virtual state council and elected new state officers to serve for the next three years.

New officers elected were President Jerrie Townsend, Vice President Katherine "Kate" Schindler, Chaplain Patricia McLemore, Secretary Judith Robbins, Treasurer Charline Manning, Registrar Arvetta Swift, and Historian Frances "Frankie" Ochsner. The officers are members of three of the four chapters in the state, according to a news release.

Townsend is the 47th state president. She is currently president of the Pine Bluff Simon Bradford Chapter and president of the Huguenot Society of Arkansas.

Townsend earned her bachelor's degree in business education from Arkansas State University and master's in library and information studies from the University of Oklahoma.

She has served as Arkansas State Society DAR regent. She has been an officer for Pine Bluff John Eliot Chapter, Colonial Dames 17th Century; state secretary, Daughters of American Colonists; treasurer, state society secretary, Daughters of Colonial Wars; and a member of the board of directors, Arkansas Genealogical Society.

She is also a member of Jamestowne Society, National Society Magna Charta Dames and Barons, Colonial Dames of America, Dames of the Court of Honor, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Guild of Colonial Artisans and Tradesmen, Hereditary Society of Teachers and other organizations.

For information regarding membership or the patriotic activities of the United States Daughters, contact Townsend at jerriet51@icloud.com.