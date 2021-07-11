100 years ago

July 11, 1921

PIGGOTT – The Piggott Banner will suspend publication indefinitely with the issue of July 15. The editor is Louis Spence. He has been running the paper here for 29 years without missing an issue. He was president of the Arkansas Press Association two years ago.

50 years ago

July 11, 1971

DUMAS -- The state Highway 1 bridge over the Arkansas River near here was dedicated Saturday afternoon. There is a controversy between Arkansas and Desha counties as to what the name of the bridge should be. The DeWitt Chamber of Commerce and other towns in Arkansas County call it the Wayne Hampton Bridge in honor of their state representative, who is a former chairman of the state Highway Commission. But if a Desha County resident is asked the name of the bridge, he will say it is the Pendleton Bridge or the Arkansas River Bridge at Pendleton. The naming of the bridge has strained relations between the two Counties.

25 years ago

July 11, 1996

• Gov. Jim Guy Tucker left the Legislature with "total class" Wednesday, the state's Democratic Party chairman said, but Republicans groused that he sang the same political tune. Applause of legislators, mostly Democrats, interrupted Tucker's speech only once, and there were no shouts of encouragement, making it an unusually quiet gubernatorial address. About 20 to 25 seats in the House of Representatives chamber were empty shortly before Tucker began to speak. An overflow crowd of government employees and Tucker supporters quickly filled those seats as his speech began. "I think the crowd was trying to decide how to react," said Sen. Jerry Bookout, D-Jonesboro. "The occasion was so somber, it didn't warrant spectator applause.

10 years ago

July 11, 2011

• John Curtis Raines, 78, sat in the Capitol Hotel lobby in downtown Little Rock on Sunday afternoon, the same city where 50 years earlier he sat in jail. "Fifty years ago today I got arrested and it was the best day of my life," Raines said. "I got a second education I wasn't supposed to get," he added. Raines, one of five Freedom Riders to stop in Little Rock in the early 1960s, was honored along with others at the Freedom Riders 50th Anniversary Commemoration Event, hosted by the newly formed Institute on Race and Ethnicity in collaboration with the department of history at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.