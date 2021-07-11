Outdoor Hall of Fame inductees announced

The Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation on Thursday announced the 2021 Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame inductees, as well as recipients of its Legacy Award. These individuals will be recognized at the 30th annual Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame banquet Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

Inductees include Hank Browne of DeValls Bluff, Jerrell Dodson and Penny Dodson of Little Rock, Mark Davis of Mount Ida and the Mahony family of El Dorado.

Libby Davis of Little Rock, a member of the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation's board of directors, is the chairperson for this year's Arkansas Outdoors Hall of Fame event.

"Every year, the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation recognizes individuals whose contributions to the great outdoors transcends mere hobby," Davis said. "The individuals we honor have devoted their time, energy and passion for the outdoors in such a way that preserves and enhances our wild spaces for generations to come. We are proud to once again recognize such outstanding Arkansans."

Established in 1982, the Game and Fish Foundation is an independently operated 501c3 nonprofit organization that serves as the fundraising adjunct to the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission. Its membership includes men and women who are passionate about promoting hunting, fishing and conservation education among the youth of Arkansas.

For more information, contact the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation office at 501-470-6874 or email Tyler@agff.org.