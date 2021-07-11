Patents awarded to Arkansans

July 6, 2021

Patent 11,052,330 B2. Simple Lamp PCR Design for Low Resource Setting and Minimal Environmental Footprint. Issued to Robert Beitle, Christa N. Hestekin, Ahmed Elmasheiti and Michael Rienisch, all of Fayetteville; Kimberly Cribbs of Pea Ridge; Allysa Swearingen of Farmington; Brandon Hart of Fort Smith; Kevin Clark and Vicki Thompson, both of Springdale, and Bryce Cameron Jones of Flower Mound, Texas. Assigned to the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas and NowDiagnostics Inc. of Springdale.

Patent 11,053,006 B2. Systems and Methods of Delivering Products with Unmanned Delivery Aircrafts. Issued to Nathan G. Jones of Bentonville, Gregory A. Hicks of Rogers, and Donald R. High of Noel, Mo. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 11,054,069 B1. Compactable Pipe T for Poly Irrigation Tubing. Issued to Billy Don Hinkle of Moro and Blaine McCoy of Palestine.

Patent 11,055,662 B2. System and Method for Perpetual Inventory Management. Issued to Greg A. Bryan of Centerton; David B. Brightwell and Matthew A. Jones, both of Bentonville; Benjamin D. Enssle of Bella Vista; Jesse L. Eaton of Springdale, and Cristy C. Brooks of Cassville, Mo. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.