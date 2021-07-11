Prairie Grove library to get new HVAC units

PRAIRIE GROVE -- In a special meeting May 30, Prairie Grove City Council approved an ordinance to waive competitive bidding to repair the HVAC system at the public library.

The council authorized the mayor and city clerk to purchase three new air conditioning units for the library for $70,717 from Powers Mechanical Service Co. of Springdale.

The city will replace existing units with a similar brand to avoid the necessity of having to replace ancillary equipment, controllers and ducting work, according to the ordinance.

In an email to council members about the special meeting, Mayor Sonny Hudson said the library has continued to have problems with its main HVAC units.

"It's time to replace the units," Hudson said.

The Prairie Grove Library Board approved spending money from its memorial fund for the purchase.