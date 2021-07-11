Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded June 14-June 18:

OCHC Northshore, LP to 4701 Little Rock District, 4701 Northshore Drive, Little Rock, Ls1R & 2R B2, Northshore Business Park, $13,200,000.

Joanne H. Riddick and The Joanne H. Riddick Living Trust to John Ruston Pagan, Ls1-6 B9, East Pulaski Heights, $1,100,000.

Frances Rogers Buchanan, The Frances Rogers Buchanan Revocable Trust, John T. Rogers III., Peggy Rogers, Margaret Ellen Eubanks, Ralph Eubanks, Gregory Martin Rogers and Kristi J. Schleder to Haybar Properties, LLC, 717 West Seventh St., Little Rock, Ls1-5 B176, Original City Of Little Rock, $1,000,000.

Mountain Investments, LLC to Nguyen Nguyen Industries, LLC, Pt. NW 19-1N-12W, Pt. NE NE & Pt. SE NE 24-1N-13W, $1,000,000.

Ellis Walton to Adam Wells, L15RR, Overlook Park, $925,000.

Jeffery S. and Jacqueline Pettit to Richard Michael and Elisabeth Roedel, 125 Osage Drive, Maumelle, L52, Osage Falls, $835,000.

W. B. Isgrig & Sons, Inc. and Walter A. Isgrig, Inc. to EEP Holdings, LLC, Pt. SW SW 9-1N-11W, $825,000.

Kenneth Todd and Callie Havens and The Havens Family Revocable Trust to Paula and Ed Tinsley, L4 B12, Park View, $820,000.

Steve Augustus Ratcliff to Diane Davenport Wilder, 5501 Stonewall Road, Little Rock, Ls1-2 B22, Newton, $810,000.

Carol and Todd Witham to Nicolas Astor Zoumberos and Sophia J. Cassilagoris, 5 Deauville Circle, Little Rock, L1 B88, Chenal Valley, $775,000.

Brent J. Medders to Rebecca Dobbs, 1 Hickory Creek Cove, Little Rock, L4, Hickory Creek, $750,000.

J. & R. Properties, LLC to Calvary Maumelle Holdings, LLC, L6, Cook Mountain Village Center, $659,537.

RQM, LLC to Sawyer W. and Katherine L. Dunigan, 6712 Greenwood Road, Cammack Village, L156, Cammack Woods, $615,700.

Peter Joo and Elizabeeth Williamson Kim to Christopher E. and Trudy N. Smith, 104 Alton Cove, Little Rock, L43 B23, The Villages Of Wellington, $550,000.

Russell D. and Quenna L. Milam to Kyle and Stacey Erin Shadid, 14305 Overcreek Pass, Little Rock, L44 B17, Woodlands Edge, $546,500.

Shantell L. and Marta Z. Frierson to Terry G. King, The Terry G. King Revocable Trust, Robin King and The Robin King Trust, L62, Hickory Grove Phase III., $525,000.

Steven Douglas and Danieal Monique Hollister to Jason and Chantrell Shaw, L38 B6, Maumelle Valley Estates, $525,000.

Giles Reynolds to Randall and Julie Lewis, Pt. SW SE & Pt. SE SW 18-2N-14W, $515,000.

Robert and Laura Sistrunk to Zach and Alaina Parkham, 10 Foxfield Cove, Little Rock, L22 B14, Woodlands Edge, $499,000.

Jeremy and Rebecca Scaife to Susan R. and Jason T. McDonald, 3604 Happy Valley Drive, Little Rock, L7 B25, Pleasant Valley, $490,000.

John and Michelle Denny to Mark and Whitney Hardin, 103 Noyant Drive, Little Rock, L116 B36, Chenal Valley, $487,000.

Mark A. and Sharman K. McNamer and The Mark And Sharman McNamer 2018 Revocable Trust to Sukhdev Singh and Gurjeet Kaur, 36 Longwell Loop, Little Rock, L14 B22, The Villages Of Wellington, $485,500.

Amir R. and Nosheen Mian to Shobhit Sharma and Samidha Tripathi, 15 Bellegarde Drive, Little Rock, L18 B39, Chenal Valley, $484,900.

Jacob Clinton and Kristen Lynn Kinney to Tiansheng Shen and Shaogang Lu, 2202 Wellington Plantation Drive, Little Rock, L45 B15, The Villages Of Wellington, $467,000.

Charles Floyd to Rosamma Mathew, L19 B61, Chenal Valley, $459,500.

Edgar Scott Ferguson and Juliana Echeverri to Christian F. and Heather A. Lentz, 4205 Lee Ave., Little Rock, L9 B1, Pinehurst, $450,000.

Kyla P. Ludwig to Jerry Donald and Delores Jean Turner and The Jerry And Delores Turner Joint Revocable Trust, 104 Blackburn Drive, Little Rock, L1 B23, The Villages Of Wellington, $450,000.

Brad E. and Gay M. Richardson to Joseph C. and Merinesa Morris, 24 Caurel Court, Little Rock, L21 B56, Chenal Valley, $430,000.

Jon Charles Dougherty to Lucas Conerly and Sommer Richesin Ballard, 36 River Ridge Circle, Little Rock, L35, Riverview Manor, $427,500.

Leslie H. Basham and Clarinda Hall Revocable Trust to Lori Scott, 8 Bristol Court, Little Rock, L18 B20, The Villages Of Wellington, $415,000.

James and Leeanna Hungerford to Hasan and Rozi Meghani, 23 Bayonne Court, Little Rock, L34 B25, Chenal Valley, $415,000.

Brady C. Preston to Lindsey and Jacob Catlett, 191 Pebble Beach Drive, Little Rock, L5 B3, Hickory Ridge Phase III, $412,400.

Diane Ehlers to Yuming Weng, 8508 E. Woodruff Ave., Sherwood, L27 B4, Creekside, $410,000.

Nicholas Steven and Kathryn Ann Fagan to Justin and Sara Martin, 39 Tournay Circle, Little Rock, L7 B69, Chenal Valley, $402,500.

Elizabeth A. Seng/Elizabeth A. Nestrud and Stephan Seng to Mitchell Berry, 22 Tallyho Lane, Little Rock, L1734, Foxcroft Fourth, $399,000.

Judith J. Best and The Skinner Family Trust to Robert R. and Misty M. Keck, 800 Silverwood Trail, North Little Rock, L26 B1, Shady Valley, $398,000.

David L. and Florence K. Cleek to Matthew S. and Leslee D. Milner, 11811 Willow Lane, Scott, L38, The Willows Phase III, $390,000.

E. Ward Construction, Inc. to David and Susan Karlheim, L107 B3, Wildwood Place, $387,650.

Rodney K. Gilbreath, Rodney K. Gilbreath Living Trust, Rebecca S. Gilbreath and The Rebecca S. Gilbreath Living Trust to Eric Ugolini and Adrienne E. Rogers, 3916 Foxcroft Road, Little Rock, L8, Foxboro, $380,000.

Jefferson D. and Theresa M. Stalnaker to Cathy Dickinson, Unit 1406, River Market Tower HPR, $376,500.

Shahryar Ahmadi, Asiyeh Sobhanypoor and The Shahryar Ahmadi And Asiyeh Sobhanypoor Revocable Trust to Michael H. Pugh Jr., 14212 Chesnay Court, Little Rock, L314, St. Charles, $375,000.

ACE General Contractors, Inc. to John Philip and Wendy Johnson Lyon, 24024 Foxridge Road, Little Rock, Pt. N/2 Section 5-1N-14W, $365,000.

Patricia Carney to Neil and Gina Greathouse, 9 Epernay Circle, Little Rock, L5 B72, Chenal Valley, $356,000.

Estate Of Lula Joyce Bougher and Billy R. B. Ougher to Kirk Welton Starr and The Kirk Welton Starr Revocable Trust, Pt. Blak 31 & 30, John S. Braddock, $350,000.

Linda Fuller Brown to Connie E. Lowe, L45 B3, Creekside, $349,000.

Tice Residential Properties, LP to Lori E. Furnell, 9732 Wild Mountain Drive, Sherwood, L337, Miller's Crossing Phase 5, $349,000.

Raymond and Sandra Davis to Robert and Kathryn Murray, 2733 Highline Drive, Sherwood, L78 B5, Creekside, $340,000.

Can The Tang and U.T. Pham to Clarissa But'ierries, 80 Hunters Green Circle, Little Rock, L45R, Hunter's Green Estates, $324,000.

Jeffrey Dale and Jennifer Wood to Courtney Leigh Bundrick, 4001 Old Oak Drive, Little Rock, L5, Longlea VIII-C, $321,000.

Benjamin and Ashley Browning to Devin Matthew and Erica Michelle Lewis Gregory, 13418 Saddle Hill Drive, Little Rock, L144A, Hillsborough Phase V-B, $313,000.

Daniel J. Fisher to Brant David Collins II., and Avery Elizabeth Elliott, 123 Marseille Drive, Maumelle, L246R & L246, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $305,000.

Steven Dempsey and The Dempsey Living Trust to Leon and Shanekia Williams, 103 Red River Drive, Sherwood, L2 B33, Overbrook, $305,000.

Samuel and Mary Kate Vogel to Jayce Thompson, 220 Trelon Circle, Little Rock, L100 B48, Chenal Valley, $305,000.

Tracey Schlech to Clifton Lashley II., 18915 Lochridge Drive, Little Rock, L7, Lochridge Estates, $303,000.

Nathan Senor to Kyle D. and Romona L. Hicks, 901 Cherry Hill Drive, North Little Rock, L5 B72, Park Hill NLR, $302,000.

Benjamin and Renee L. Walker to Joshua and Amy Hartman, 9424 Johnson Drive, Sherwood, L19, Miller's Crossing Phase 3, $300,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Ellen Michelle Staton, 93 Saffron Circle, Little Rock, L9 B2, Parkside At Wildwood, $295,431.

Kun Yang and Yu Liu to Chandrashekhar A. Rikame, 1423/1425 S. University Ave., Little Rock, L5 Blk. B, Oak Forest Gardens Annex, $295,000.

Shawn Marshall Flate to Kelly Dean, 125 Hibiscus Drive, Maumelle, L37, Waterside Replat, $287,000.

Ricky Roger Gist and Hui Gao to Carol E. Reel, L18, Carnahan Village, $287,000.

Christopher D. and Anna Louise Friemel to Kelly Lynn Caldwell, 6501 Beacon St., Little Rock, L50, Westover Hills, $280,000.

Alexander Iraj Rahnema and Caitlan Murphy to Natalie Jean Applebaum, 30 Kanis Creek Place, Little Rock, L15, Kanis Creek, $275,000.

Paul Lee to Brandye Garrison, 14216 Westbury Drive, Little Rock, L10, Westbury Phase I, $275,000.

James A. and Gary A. Blonsky to MEO, LLC, 228 Vernon Ave., Units 1 & 2, Little Rock, L13 B7, Young's Park, $275,000.

Eric and Wednesday Wilhite to Roderick and Ericks Hughes, 204 Forest Oak Drive, Jacksonville, L56, Forest Oaks Phase III, $267,900.

Christopher Alan and Krista Lynn Reith to Joshua Bemus and Melissa Halbrook, 604 Sussix Loop, North Little Rock, L24, Village East, $263,500.

Billy Stain Construction, LLC to LeCole White, 2748 Chert Cove, Sherwood, L70R B5, Stonehill Phase V, $262,000.

ZDunn, LLC to Al-Joy Properties, LLC IV., 414 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, Ls7-9 B60, Original City Of Little Rock, $260,000.

Majic to Sarah A. and Brian K. Hardin, 124 Jewell Road, Little Rock, L479, Kingwood Place, $259,000.

Ashley Lynn Acuff to Dustin William and Nicole Maria Hoffmann, 4 Yukon Cove, Maumelle, L130, Riverland, $255,000.

Angie S. Johnson to Benjamin S. Katon, 41 Coronado Circle, North Little Rock, L58A B20, Indian Hills, $250,000.

Jacob E. and Anita J. Abraham to Christian Crain and Chandler David Rackley, 412 Chenal Woods Drive, No. 233, Little Rock, Unit 233 Bldg. 200, Chenal Woods HPR, $245,000.

Sonny and Rebecca Gear to Yameka Davis, 1407 Lost Creek Drive, Jacksonville, L43, Lost Creek Estates Phase I, $241,000.

David Ronald and Merry Ann Boehi and The The Boehi Living Trust to Mark Wayne Freiermuth, 6 Misty Court, Little Rock, L220, Echo Valley Second, $241,000.

April M. Satterfield and Will Herrin to Tami Thomas and Michael Andrew Darr, 6702 Pleasant Place, Little Rock, L49, Hall Plaza, $240,000.

Regions Bank to April E. and Richard Dwiggins, 46 Nob View Circle, Little Rock, L185, Leawood Heights Third, $239,000.

Janet Sue Harney to Jeannie Chavon Brown, 7 Ben Crenshaw Cove, Little Rock, L1039, Fairway Woods Phase V, $238,000.

Jarrett W. and Angela C. Chapman to Ashley Anne and Steven Russell Wilson, 44 Danube Drive, Maumelle, L190, Riverland, $237,000.

Terra Firma Project, LLC to Al Deaver, The Al Deaver Revocable Trust, Alice Deaver and The Alice Deaver Revocable Trust, L5 B21, Mountain Park, $237,000.

Forest Park Partners, LLC to Al Deaver, The Al Deaver Revocable Trust, Alice Deaver and The Alice Deaver Revocable Trust, L104, Cammack Woods, $237,000.

Patricia Cox to Thomas Allen and Heather Marie Davis, 2001 Mill Creek Circle, North Little Rock, L17 B6, Overbrook, $235,000.

Michael D. and Amy M. Lasher to Troy R. Carr, 2108 Airborn Drive, Jacksonville, L270, Base Meadows Phase IV, $235,000.

Thomas James Thompson to Jordan Michelle Taksugi, L3 B4, Northbrook, $234,000.

Jennifer L. and Jeffery Cooper to Eric Joseph Hansen and Meredith Louise Adair, 109 Danielle Circle, Maumelle, L1182, Sologne- The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase XVII, $231,000.

Robert Cossel Jr., and Leslie S. Dupree to Tanya Williams, 609 Lynx Lane, Jacksonville, L190, Northlake Phase VI, $230,000.

Spencer and Paige Cromwell to Linda S. Lewis, L205, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $230,000.

J. Patrick and Cary Smith to Ute Reenste Meyer and David Everett Martindale, 8001 Crystal Valley Cove, Little Rock, L24, HB Henderson, $225,000.

Jeffery Lynn Forrester to Taylor and Miller T. Crosby Sr., 35607 Ark. 300, Roland, Pt. NE NE 5-3N-15W, $222,500.

John Bush and The Bush Living Trust to Matthew G. and Jamie E. Holt, 2113 Crestwood Road, North Little Rock, L4 B29, Lakewood, $220,000.

Stacey Lynn Lorenz-Mitchell to Sandra Smith, Andrew Finkbeiner and Teesha Finkbeiner, 2404 Durwood Road, Little Rock, L73, Kingwood Place, $217,000.

Jacobia Twiggs to Ashley M. Richardson, 36 Garden Oaks Drive, Maumelle, L23, Garden Oaks, $215,000.

Victoria Gau to Dmitri and Marina Falkner, L76 B4, Cherry Creek, $215,000.

James Wayne and Rhonda Jean Odem to David Lee Mabry, 134 Pleasantwood Drive, Maumelle, L25, Pleasantwood, $210,000.

Ben and Leila Perez to Stephen T. Dellinger, 611 W. Beverly Ave., Sherwood, L13 B316, Park Hill NLR, $210,000.

Linda Edwards and The Thomas Sebaugh Living Trust to Rachel Lee and Christopher Curtis Poff, 8 Oakhurst Drive, Little Rock, L29, Cedar Hill Terrace, $210,000.

Randy L. and Rebecca Lynn Beins to Andrea Toni McFarland, L21 B4, Willowood, $205,000.

Dean Allman and Lyndia Katharine Townsend to Derek W. and Bethany E. Coyle, 2810 Creekside Drive, Little Rock, L105, Sandpiper Creek, $202,100.

North Gables, LLC to Spencer Abeyta, 110 W. 15th St., North Little Rock, L1 B36, North Argenta, $200,000.

Lena Belle Young Stafford Limited Partnership to Kip A. Moore, Carolyn S. Moore and The Moore Living Trust, Pt. SE 30-2N-10W, $200,000.

Patricia R. France to Pleasant Properties, LLC, L144, Marlowe Manor Phase II, $200,000.

John Snell, Barbara A. Snell/Barbara A. Trahan to Brad A. Smith, 5 Yazoo Circle, Maumelle, L185, Riverland, $199,000.

Erica Armstrong Lawrence to Leah Ashley Hillyer, L12, Westhampton, $196,250.

Terry W. and Meichelle R. Gee to Tywania Laryl Terry, 3 Zircon Drive, Maumelle, L183, North Pointe, $193,000.

Gregory C. Flores to Justin C. and Taylor S. Zirwes, 2001 Airborn Drive, Jacksonville, L232, Base Meadows Phase 3, $192,500.

Echols Holdings, LLC to W. & K. Enterprises, LLC, 8223/8225 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock, Ls8-12 B6, Pike, $190,000.

Deborah J. Yates to Hannah F. Shaw, 1007 E. Woodruff Ave., Sherwood, Pt. E/2 NW SE 31-3N-11W, $188,000.

Kevin L. and Dana L. Kelley to Terminal Partners, LLC, 12406 Colleen Drive, Little Rock, L203, Marlowe Manor Phase II, $185,000.

Dale Alan and Gina Faith Humphrey to Llahoma R. Jackson, 3514 N. Olive St., North Little Rock, L11 B27, Park Hill NLR, $185,000.

Joi R. Dillard to Ember Pierce, 202 S. Longfield Ave., Sherwood, L12 B5, Queensbrook, $182,500.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Phillip and Lisa Warfield, 35 Avant Garde Drive, Little Rock, L76, Wisteria, $182,000.

Courtney Oden and Courtney Alyssa Johnson to Jessica Lynn O'Connell, 8701 Centennial Road, Jacksonville, Pt. E/2 SW 26-4N-11W, $180,000.

Elizabeth Sue Robinson to Lysander Tramble, 6332 Skylark Court, North Little Rock, L2, Trammel Estates Phase I, $179,400.

Lauren Elizabeth Day/Lauren Elizabeth Clay to Thomas Corkill and Stephanie N. Strode, 3700 Cantrell Road, No. 307, Little Rock, Unit 307, Riviera HPR, $176,500.

Gregory A. and Kelley L. Ramer to Alexus Lanai Dunlap, 59 Zircon Drive, Maumelle, L107, Park Ridge, $176,500.

Fason Properties, LLC to Al-Joy Properties, LLC IV, 3701/3703 Sycamore St., North Little Rock, Lots H & J B3, Moore's Glendale Replat, $175,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Nicholas Kastner, 1832 Sebastian St., Sherwood, L5 B5, Bear Paw Phase III, $173,750.

Lee D. Shevchik to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 7900 Leawood Blvd., Little Rock, L75, Leawood Heights Second, $173,500.

Pat Ryan to Holly and Bailey Garlington, 33 Kingspark Road, Little Rock, L26, Colony West Second, $172,000.

Cody and Kellie Oden to Lacey Greer, 8 Shadywood Court, Little Rock, L422, Pleasant View Phase VII-C, $170,000.

Centennial Bank to Thomas and Ginger L. Blackmon, 701 W. Broadway St., North Little Rock, Ls11-12 B6, McDiarmid, $170,000.

Julia A. Harvey, Ray Harvey, Glenda G. Parker, Dan Parker, Carol S. Weindruch and Tom Weindruch, to James Alfred and Georgia Marie Davis, 4704 N. Cypress St., North Little Rock, L8 B67, Park Hill NLR, $170,000.

Christopher L. Pederson to Kendra N. Dinsmore and Ruan Maloch, 110 Shady Oak Drive, Sherwood, L6 B5, Sherwood North, $169,390.

Zakkary L. and Heather D. Benn to Latorsha Shavon Brasfield, 9 Connolly Court, Little Rock, L627, Otter Creek Community Phase IV-B-3, $169,000.

Michael Denver Lane to Christine A. and Gregory K. Donaldson, 87 Kingsbridge Way Drive, Little Rock, Apt. 87, Kingsbridge Townhomes HPR, $169,000.

Central City Properties, LLC to W. Complex, LLC, Pt. W/2 NE 6-1S-12W, $168,000.

Jamie D. and Brandon F. Wilson to Jacqutta Fulford, 65 Park Ridge Drive, Maumelle, L32, Park Ridge, $167,500.

Sean Patrick and Patricia Faith Potter to Deborah L. and Kevin M. Farner Sr., 1905 Danbury Cove, Jacksonville, L308, Stonewall Phase IV-B, $166,500.

John E. Steed, John E. Steed Jr., and Martina R. Steed to Richard D. Scroggin Jr., Alan Richard Crook Sr., and Courtney Crook, Pt. SE 36-1N-12W; Pt. SE SW 36-1N-12W, $166,400.

Nationstar Mortgage, LLC and Mr.Cooper to Regions Bank and Regions Mortgage, 46 Nob View Circle, Little Rock, L185, Leawood Heights Third, $165,000.

Orson and Tamara Valley to REI Nation, LLC, 199 Deauville Drive, Maumelle, L232, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $163,000.

Jonathan W. and Stephanie J. Wedell to Jessica Gibson, 12511 Goldleaf Drive, Little Rock, L7 B1, Crystal Valley Manor, $162,000.

Nathan C. Franklin to Hannah Moore, 1116 N. Tyler St., Little Rock, L3 B7, Hollenberg, $161,000.

Trevor A. and Sorrel V. Humes to Deanna L. Sawyer, 8316 Oak Ridge Road, Sherwood, L18, Indian Ridge Phase III, $161,000.

Steven W. Eddleman, Susan J. Eddleman, The Steve And Susan Eddleman Revocable Trust and Landon Eddleman to Rodney Tyler and Andrea Turchi, L9, Faucett's Replat- Hackett Place, $160,000.

Gladys Suye Casebier, The George Leon Lacy Sr., And Helen Sue Lacy Revocable Trust to Nathanael Hicks, 12413 Vision Court, North Little Rock, L340, Faulkner Crossing Phase 6, $160,000.

Katelyn Johnston/Katelyn Cartwright to Gilbert Pickens Ponder, 5700 C St., Little Rock, Pt. Fausett Between Blks. 1 & 2, $159,900.

Harold and Brenda Wren and The Wren Living Trust to Stephanie Michelle Gilbert and Cody J. Fortner, 3408 Ridge Road, North Little Rock, L12 B41, Park Hill NLR, $159,200.

Justin E. and Tiffany L. Davis to Carlos and Kim Perez, 1910 Leander Drive, Little Rock, L5 B7, Blankenship, $159,000.

Riley and Melinda Felkins to Clinton Thomas and Miriam C. Hawkins, L36, Gladewood Heights Phase I, $157,000.

Richard G. Vaughan to Eric C. Greb, 4713 N. Cypress St., North Little Rock, L10 B66, Park Hill NLR, $155,000.

Wyketa Kinard to Janet E. Calicott, 33 Hampshire Circle, Little Rock, Apt. 102, Berkshire Park HPR, $154,000.

Kendra D. Stuckey to Mikendrick Jordan, 28 Angel Court, Mabelvale, L40, Valley Oaks Court, $153,500.

Christopher Bing to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 5725 Trammel Estates Drive, North Little Rock, L25, Trammel Estates Phase I, $153,500.