Restrictions linked to fire ants expanded

The federal Imported Fire Ant Quarantine has been extended to four counties: Logan, Prairie, Sebastian and White.

Most of the Southeast, including the southern half of Arkansas, is under a quarantine for movement of Imported Fire Ants-regulated materials, according to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.

"With these additions, there are 43 Arkansas counties included in the current federal quarantine area," said Kelly Loftin, extension entomologist with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. The quarantine area includes Jefferson County.

Loftin has spent years studying methods for managing these pests and has taught Arkansans how to protect their families, farms and themselves from the invasive species.

Arkansas wasn't the only state to see an expansion of the quarantine, Loftin said.

"Three counties were added in North Carolina, one in Oklahoma and five in Virginia," he said.

The additions came in response to surveys about imported fire ants, conducted by state regulators in coordination with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA announced the expansion in June.

"Agriculture is at risk from red imported fire ants for several reasons. These ants will feed on the buds and fruits of numerous crop plants, especially corn, soybeans and okra," said Paul Shell, plant inspection and quarantine manager for the Arkansas Department of Agriculture. "Large nests located in fields interfere with and damage equipment during cultivation and harvesting.

"Ant attacks inhibit field-worker activities as a single fire ant can sting its target repeatedly," he said. "Young and newborn animals are especially susceptible to the venom of these stings."

The quarantine is needed to prevent the artificial movement of the invasive ants to areas that aren't infested. Movement of regulated items from quarantined to nonquarantined areas is restricted unless specific actions are taken to ensure the regulated items are fire ant-free. Regulated items can move freely within the quarantine area.

The list of regulated items includes: Nursery stock with soil or potting media; grass sod; baled hay stored in contact with the soil; baled straw stored in contact with the soil; soil; and used soil-moving equipment.

Additional information, including interactive maps, are available through the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection service at https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/plantheatlh/plantdiseases/imported-fire-ants.

Information specific to Arkansas on quarantines, including the one involving fire ants, can be found at https://www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/plant-industries/regulatory-section/quarantines/.

Mary Hightower is with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.