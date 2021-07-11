Roadway crashes across state leave 3 people dead

Three Arkansans died in roadway crashes in the state Friday, according to Arkansas State Police reports.

Mena resident Jerry Price, 62, was driving a Peterbilt truck east on Polk County Road 48, when it was struck by a southbound train at 7:28 a.m. at Arkansas 375 West in New Potter, according to a report.

The weather was clear, and the pavement was dry at the time of the crash, the report said.

At 9:59 a.m. in El Dorado, a 2015 Freightliner traveling north on Arkansas 7 and a 2011 Workhorse truck collided head-on after the Workhorse crossed the median, according to the report.

The driver of the Workhorse, Eric Stone, 51, of El Dorado, was ejected during the collision and killed, the report said.

The Freightliner driver Choisee Green, 35, and a minor passenger were injured and taken to South Arkansas Medical Center, according to the report.

The weather was cloudy, and the pavement was dry at the time of the crash, the report said.

At 1:53 p.m. in Benton County, Cooley Roger, 55, of Bella Vista was killed when his 2011 Kawasaki motorcycle was struck by a 2008 GMC in Centerton, according to a report.

Roger was traveling south on Arkansas 279. The GMC was northbound and was making a left turn onto North Mount Olive Driver when it struck Roger's motorcycle, according to the report.

The GMC's driver was Linsley Bethany, 33, of Gravette, the report said.

The weather was clear, and the pavement was dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.