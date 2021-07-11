She began nursing school at 45, then wrote a book

Lenora Daniel McWilliams had dreamed of being a nurse since childhood, and after raising her children she did just that.

"I started nursing school on my 45th birthday," says McWilliams, now 83. "I had wanted to do it all my life, but my children came first."

She didn't tell her family when she applied for nursing school.

"When I got accepted you could hear me scream all over this place," says McWilliams, whose youngest child had started high school by then. "I was shocked when I started hearing them all say, 'We'll help you.'"

She rode a bus from the depot near her home in Prescott to the vo-tech school in Hope each morning and often returned to her car in the parking lot in the evening to find a hot meal, ready to go on the table.

"My windows would be steamed up. I can barely talk about this," she says, choking up. "My daughter would have our supper in my car when I got home from school, even though she had worked all day, too."

This loving gesture gave her more time to study in the evenings.

McWilliams made the second highest score in her class on the final exam.

"I'm not bragging," she says. "It's with the Lord's help that I did it."

She had been a good student in high school and had carried solid study habits into adulthood, in spite of financial hardships earlier in life.

In her book, "A Sharecropper's Daughter: Born and Raised in Nevada County Arkansas," published in 2019, she chronicles her childhood, when her family moved from place to place around Nevada County, picking cotton for landowners and taking home just one-third of the money they brought in for crops.

"Every time Daddy thought he could find a farm with better dirt to farm or better implements to farm with we would move again," she says. "But we had very few things in our house."

She once found the broken head of a china doll. She stuffed an old tobacco bag with discarded cotton and tied its drawstring tight around the neck of the doll's head to make the doll's body -- one of the few toys she had during her childhood.

The whole family helped pick cotton during the harvest season, McWilliams wrote in her book, although she didn't have to start working in the field until she was 5 years old.

She was the youngest of eight children, two of whom died before they were 2 years old.

The Daniels used outhouses and bathed in washtubs filled with drawn well water, even after they bought their own land just outside Prescott. Three or four of the siblings used the same water on bath day, the water becoming dirtier with each successive use.

"We didn't put it off," she says. "We each wanted to be first."

McWilliams remembers going with her older sister to spend the night with a woman who lived "in town."

"We had never seen a bathtub or a commode," says McWilliams of their outing. "I have pretty vivid descriptions of her bathroom."

She also wrote about her love of coffee, a precious commodity in the Daniel household. Her father let her sneak sips from his saucer when her mother wasn't looking. He was a man of few sentiments, but she realized that in doing that he was showing he loved her.

McWilliams' mother was sick most of the time.

"We tiptoed in the house and kept things quiet," she says. "It was a different life, to say the least, but I wouldn't trade it for anything."

She was just 15 when she married John L. McWilliams in 1953.

"We were madly in love," she says.

In 1954, she had a miscarriage and, soon after, her mother died.

She went on to have three children -- Johnny, who lives in Northwest Arkansas, Margie of Prescott and Gary of Caddo Gap. She has 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Her children encouraged her to pen her autobiography.

"I don't type so I wrote it out longhand in pencil and my daughter typed it for me," she says. "She got in touch with her brother in Oklahoma, who is pretty good on the computer, and before I knew it, I had 100 copies of a book coming to me. I was only going to do one for each one of them."

McWilliams is spending a good bit of time this summer working in the garden at her house in Prescott. She and her husband have had a big one every year since they married, taking a break only the year she spent working on her book.

McWilliams' first nursing job was with the Nevada County Hospital in Prescott. When that facility closed she went to work for Hillcrest Care and Rehabilitation in Prescott.

She retired in 2007, at 70 years old, but her daughter, who was a nursing home administrator, asked her to teach certified nursing assistant classes. She did that for four more years.

"I had always wanted to be a nurse or a schoolteacher," she says. "I wound up doing a little of both."

