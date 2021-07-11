GOLF

Maumelle Classic deadline extended

The deadline to enter the Maumelle Classic has been extended to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Golfers can register at the Maumelle Country Club gift shop or at maumellecc.com.

The Maumelle Classic is scheduled for Friday through Sunday. Tee times will begin at approximately 7:30 a.m. Friday.

BOXING

Region 6 Silver Gloves set

The Region 6 Silver Gloves tournament will be held July 29-31 at the Carmichael Community Center, which is located at 801 S. Elm Street in Searcy.

State boxing champions from ages 8-16 from Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas will compete, with winners advancing to the National Silver Gloves on Aug. 31-Sept. 2 in Independence, Mo.

Bouts begin at 7 p.m. on July 29 and 30, and at 1 p.m. on July 31. Tickets are available at the door or call (870) 347-6057.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services