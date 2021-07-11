Virginia city removes Lee, Jackson monuments

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Cheers rose Saturday as a Confederate statue that towered for nearly a century over downtown Charlottesville was carted away by truck from the Virginia city where it had become a flashpoint for racial protests and deadly violence.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4bRlvxWfnw4]

Scores of residents and visitors lined neighboring streets to watch the larger-than-life figure of Gen. Robert E. Lee as it was hoisted from its pedestal and taken -- at least for now -- to storage.

The statue's removal came more than five years after racial-justice activists renewed a push to take down the monument, an initiative that drew the attention of white supremacists and other racially biased groups, culminating in the violent "Unite the Right" rally in 2017.

"I'm ecstatic that we're here now. It's sad that it's taken so much to get us to this point. But this is an incredible day," said Don Gathers, a local Black activist who long advocated for the statue's removal.

Work to remove Lee's statue, and one of Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson shortly after, proceeded peacefully and without interruption. It was a project held up for years by a legal fight coupled with changes in a state law that protected war memorials.

Ralph Dixon, a 59-year-old Black man born and raised in Charlottesville, was documenting Saturday's activities by taking photographs.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/711statues/]

Dixon said he was taken as a schoolchild to the park where the Lee statue stood. "All the teachers, my teachers anyway, were always talking about what a great person this was," he said.

He said his understanding of Lee's legacy and the statue's message evolved as he matured. He said it was important to understand that the statue was erected not directly after the Civil War but during the Jim Crow era, when Black Americans' rights were being stripped away.

Especially after the violence of Aug. 12, 2017, which left 32-year-old Heather Heyer dead and dozens more injured after a car plowed into a crowd of peaceful counterprotesters, he said there was no reason it should stay.

"Unite the Right" drew neo-Nazis, skinheads, Klansmen and other racist groups for what was the largest gathering of far-right extremists in at least a decade.

They met at the base of the Lee statue and then brawled in the streets nearby with anti-racist counterprotesters before the car attack. The violence sparked a national debate over racial equity.

The most recent push focused on removing the Lee monument began in 2016, thanks partly to a petition started by Black high school student, Zyahna Bryant. After the City Council voted to remove it, a lawsuit was quickly filed, putting the plans on hold. White supremacists then began to seize on the issue.

"To the young people out there, I hope that this empowers you to speak up on the issues that matter, and to take charge in your own cities and communities," Bryant said, standing beside Mayor Nikuyah Walker while addressing the crowd before removal work began. "No platform for white supremacy. No platform for racism. And no platform for hate."

On Saturday, there were at least a handful of opponents of the removal present, including a man who heckled Walker after she spoke. But there was no visible, organized protest presence. Many who object to taking down Confederate monuments say doing so amounts to erasing history.

Charles "Buddy" Weber, a local attorney who was a plaintiff in the lawsuit against the city, said in a phone interview that he wondered if history will view the push to remove monuments as a sincere and effective attempt at racial reconciliation.

"My personal view is that this act is not going to improve the life of anybody in the city of Charlottesville," he said.

The city had announced the plans for Saturday only a day before. Earlier in the week, Charlottesville had finally completed procedural steps necessary under a new state law to legally begin the removals.

Kristin Szakos, a former Charlottesville City Council member, said "folks in this community have been trying to get these statues down for a hundred years."

She added: "I think that we're finally ready to be a community that doesn't telegraph through our public art that we are pretty fine with white supremacy."

Information for this article was contributed by Allen G. Breed of The Associated Press.

The monument of Stonewall Jackson is removed on Saturday, July 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, Va. The removal of the Lee and Jackson statues comes nearly four years after violence erupted at the infamous “Unite the Right” rally. (Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP)

Workers prepare to remove the monuments of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Saturday, July 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, Va. The removal of the Lee statue follows years of contention, community anguish and legal fights. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)

FILE - A statue of Stonewall Jackson is seen uncovered in Justice Park, in Charlottesville, Va., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Charlottesville said in a news release Friday, July 9, 2021, that the equestrian statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee as well as a nearby one of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson will be taken down Saturday.(Zack Wajsgras/The Daily Progress via AP)

FILE - The statue of Robert E. Lee is seen uncovered in Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, Va., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Charlottesville said in a news release Friday, July 9, 2021, that the equestrian statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee as well as a nearby one of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson will be taken down Saturday. (Zack Wajsgras/The Daily Progress via AP)

Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker speaks before the removal of the monuments of Confederate General Robert E. Lee and Lieutenant General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson from Market Street Park on Saturday, July 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, Va. The removal of the Lee statue follows years of contention, community anguish and legal fights. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)

Workers prepare to remove the monument of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Saturday, July 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, Va. The removal of the Lee statue follows years of contention, community anguish and legal fights. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)

Workers prepare to remove the monument of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Saturday, July 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, Va. The removal of the Lee statue follows years of contention, community anguish and legal fights. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)

Workers remove the monument of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Saturday, July 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, Va. The removal of the Lee statue follows years of contention, community anguish and legal fights. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)