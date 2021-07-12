Benton County marriage licenses

July 1
Brandt Alexander Blevins, 21, and Baleigh Ada Sue Birdcreek, 21, both of Pea Ridge
Zachary Arthur Brandt, 26, and Kaitlin Fiona McKenzie, 24, both of Bentonville
Dallas Randall Counts, 36, and Julie McGrover, 44, both of Bentonville
Jose Guadalupe Martinez-Almaras, 47, and Cecilia Sandoval-Sanchez, 45, both of Rogers
Andrew McDaniel, 27, and Alexia Deines,24, both of Bella Vista
Jeremy Russell Oxford, 35, and Ciara Kristene Thaley, 33, both of Gravette
Robbie Lee Rose, 36, and Trisha Kathleen Rodgers, 35, both of Siloam Springs
July 2
Trent Gabriel Alexander, 32, Gravette, and Molly Lynn Summerlin, 25, Rogers
Lucas Steele Bell-Wilson, 23, Gentry, and Sarah Kristine Peek, 22, Bentonville
David Wayne Caldwell, 47, and Rose Sharon Arnold, 50, both of Bella Vista
Luis Alonso De La Cruz, 21, and Lupita Suarez Pineda, 19, both of Springdale
William Donald Dull Jr., 40, and Jessica Elizabeth Pratt, 30, both of Lowell
Jose Elias Garcia Carabante, 35, and Claudia Elizabeth Chacon Henriquez, 36, both of Rogers
Marquise Tramayne Garraway, 31, and Krista Kathleen McCormick, 29, both of Siloam Springs
Jason Lee Gaunt, 46, Springfield, Mo., and Esther Gisel Cordero-Richardson, 48, Miami
Joshua David Daniel Moore, 44, Fort Smith, and Kristina Danielle Owen, 43, Pea Ridge
Raul Adolfo Quintana-Molina, 27, and Beatriz Idiana Regalado, 24, both of Springdale
Ronald Edward Ricketts, 73, Rogers, and Tracy Rene Potter, 50, Gallatin, Mo.
Kevin Mark Roessger, 45, Fayetteville, and Joy Elizabeth Jackson, 35, Rogers
Chandler Malachi Snow, 19, and Chrislynn Briar Girty, 19, both of Pea Ridge
Josiah Shane Starr, 26, and Kaylen LeAnn Ellis, 25, both of Centerton
Walter Danny Ward, 22, and Chandrea Renea Neighbors, 24, both of Bella Vista
July 6
Alex Cole Broussard, 29, and Kaila Michelle Pianalto, 30, both of Durham, N.C.
Miles Jackson, 30, and Joanna Alicia Molina, 27, both of Springdale
Micah Robert Kimler, 29, and Franki Elexandra Johnson-Cook, 28, both of Rogers
Adam Zachary Smith, 24, and Katelyn Ruthann Williams, 24, both of Centerton
Cameron Blake Sullivan, 32, and Stacy Ann Stouten, 32, both of Rogers
Somsanith Aaron Thavonekham, 24, Fort Smith, and Ellie Elizabeth Keosengphachanh, 22, Van Buren
Stetson Lee Wilhite, 38, and Alexi Marie McClellan, 42, both of Lowell
July 7
Blake Edward Burlingame, 26, Berryville, and Kamisha Rachel Watson, 30, Rogers
Kale William Eaton, 47, Springdale, and Christina Kay Harris, 49, Pea Ridge
Michael Alan Horner, 38, and Sarah Marie Yarbrough, 32, both of Siloam Springs
Walter Montejo Melgar, 51, and Ana Yesenia Cruz, 48, both of Bentonville
Jaime Vega, 30, and Mary Joyce Coker, 32, both of Bella Vista
Ethan Ray Wagner, 23, Rogers, and Kassidy Ann Ray, 19, Bella Vista
Jesse Grandison Welch, 36, and Carissa Marie Dooley, 39, both of Bella Vista