Benton County marriage licenses

July 1

Brandt Alexander Blevins, 21, and Baleigh Ada Sue Birdcreek, 21, both of Pea Ridge

Zachary Arthur Brandt, 26, and Kaitlin Fiona McKenzie, 24, both of Bentonville

Dallas Randall Counts, 36, and Julie McGrover, 44, both of Bentonville

Jose Guadalupe Martinez-Almaras, 47, and Cecilia Sandoval-Sanchez, 45, both of Rogers

Andrew McDaniel, 27, and Alexia Deines,24, both of Bella Vista

Jeremy Russell Oxford, 35, and Ciara Kristene Thaley, 33, both of Gravette

Robbie Lee Rose, 36, and Trisha Kathleen Rodgers, 35, both of Siloam Springs

July 2

Trent Gabriel Alexander, 32, Gravette, and Molly Lynn Summerlin, 25, Rogers

Lucas Steele Bell-Wilson, 23, Gentry, and Sarah Kristine Peek, 22, Bentonville

David Wayne Caldwell, 47, and Rose Sharon Arnold, 50, both of Bella Vista

Luis Alonso De La Cruz, 21, and Lupita Suarez Pineda, 19, both of Springdale

William Donald Dull Jr., 40, and Jessica Elizabeth Pratt, 30, both of Lowell

Jose Elias Garcia Carabante, 35, and Claudia Elizabeth Chacon Henriquez, 36, both of Rogers

Marquise Tramayne Garraway, 31, and Krista Kathleen McCormick, 29, both of Siloam Springs

Jason Lee Gaunt, 46, Springfield, Mo., and Esther Gisel Cordero-Richardson, 48, Miami

Joshua David Daniel Moore, 44, Fort Smith, and Kristina Danielle Owen, 43, Pea Ridge

Raul Adolfo Quintana-Molina, 27, and Beatriz Idiana Regalado, 24, both of Springdale

Ronald Edward Ricketts, 73, Rogers, and Tracy Rene Potter, 50, Gallatin, Mo.

Kevin Mark Roessger, 45, Fayetteville, and Joy Elizabeth Jackson, 35, Rogers

Chandler Malachi Snow, 19, and Chrislynn Briar Girty, 19, both of Pea Ridge

Josiah Shane Starr, 26, and Kaylen LeAnn Ellis, 25, both of Centerton

Walter Danny Ward, 22, and Chandrea Renea Neighbors, 24, both of Bella Vista

July 6

Alex Cole Broussard, 29, and Kaila Michelle Pianalto, 30, both of Durham, N.C.

Miles Jackson, 30, and Joanna Alicia Molina, 27, both of Springdale

Micah Robert Kimler, 29, and Franki Elexandra Johnson-Cook, 28, both of Rogers

Adam Zachary Smith, 24, and Katelyn Ruthann Williams, 24, both of Centerton

Cameron Blake Sullivan, 32, and Stacy Ann Stouten, 32, both of Rogers

Somsanith Aaron Thavonekham, 24, Fort Smith, and Ellie Elizabeth Keosengphachanh, 22, Van Buren

Stetson Lee Wilhite, 38, and Alexi Marie McClellan, 42, both of Lowell

July 7

Blake Edward Burlingame, 26, Berryville, and Kamisha Rachel Watson, 30, Rogers

Kale William Eaton, 47, Springdale, and Christina Kay Harris, 49, Pea Ridge

Michael Alan Horner, 38, and Sarah Marie Yarbrough, 32, both of Siloam Springs

Walter Montejo Melgar, 51, and Ana Yesenia Cruz, 48, both of Bentonville

Jaime Vega, 30, and Mary Joyce Coker, 32, both of Bella Vista

Ethan Ray Wagner, 23, Rogers, and Kassidy Ann Ray, 19, Bella Vista

Jesse Grandison Welch, 36, and Carissa Marie Dooley, 39, both of Bella Vista