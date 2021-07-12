Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

June 28

Bentonville Dive

115 S.W. Second St., Bentonville

Critical violations: No hand soap at prep hand wash sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Hunger and Thirst Ministries

3298 E. Kenwood St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Facility is not being maintained in a clean manner. No soap at the hand washing sink in the kitchen. No paper towels at the hand washing sink in the kitchen. Discarding or reconditioning unsafe, adulterated or contaminated food. Items received from restaurant/grocery that are frozen must stay frozen. Items such as dairy use the manufacturer's use-by date.

Noncritical violations: No working thermometer found in walk-in No. 1. Mouse droppings found in some of the food boxes and around the prep area. Some evidence of mice in the kitchen (may be old). Equipment and shelves for packaged food items visibly dirty. Excessive items not necessary for food service and food storage in the warehouse and storeroom.

June 29

El Matador Restaurant

2998 U.S. 412 East, No. 10, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: A chlorine solution shall measure 50-100 mg/L at a temperature of 75°F-100°F. Chlorine sanitizer concentration is not detected per test strip in the automatic dish machine. Food in the salad prep table is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Salsa in the serving bowls at the servers station is not at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

Pollo A La Parrila Ram

2505 N. 17th St., Suite 406, Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels available at kitchen handsink at time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit has expired.

Pollo A La Parrilla

2505 N. 17th St., Suite 406, Rogers

Critical violations: Multiple unprotected employee beverages throughout prep area.

Noncritical violations: Container of lemonade being stored and cooled in ice machine; ice to be served at later time. Permit expired.

Pollo A La Parrilla Chevy

2505 N. 17th St., Suite 406, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Expired permit.

Pollo A La Parrilla GMC

2505 N. 17th St., Suite 406, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

June 30

Dollar General Store

2440 Arkansas 12 West, Gentry

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No thermometer in the produce cooler. In restroom 1, the paint on the floor is missing in spots around the hand washing sink area.

July 1

Casey's General Store

514 N. Second St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No CFM documentation. Retail food permit expired.

Casey's General Store

1800 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Men's restroom lacking hand soap at time of inspection. Spray bottle not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

June 28 -- Lindy's Curbside Cafe II, 1211 S.E. Eagle Way, Bentonville; Walmart Headquarters Office, 702 S.W. Eighth St., Attention Lifeworks, Bentonville; Walmart Headquarters Office Kiosk, 702 S.W. Eighth St., Attention Lifeworks, Bentonville

June 29 -- Rogers Adult Wellness Center, 2001 W. Persimmon St., Rogers; Shave the Planet, 100 N. Dixieland Road, Rogers

July 1 -- Onyx Coffee Lab at the Railyard, 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers

July 2 -- Alchemy Macaroons & Tea, 8125 Pinnacle Hills Promenade, Rogers; E-Z Mart Food Store, 723 N. 13th St., Rogers; Pinoylicious, 1902 S. Eighth St., Rogers; The Spice & Tea Exchange, 109 S.E. A St., Bentonville