OPINION | GAME ON: Blast through hordes of mutants on Mars

The tutorial of "Red Solstice 2: Survivors" is compelling.

You are an Executor, a genetically engineered, biomechanical soldier leading a squad of soldiers on a suicide mission to activate an orbital solar cannon to stop an alien menace on Mars. You kill tens of millions of aliens -- but also millions of humans.

Post tutorial, you control another Executor, this time on the Martian surface (the earlier squad, of course, having been wiped out).

Immediately, the influence of Firaxis' "X-COM" series is apparent. Players command a mobile base that explores various regions, sending squads of highly customizable soldiers on combat missions. As you scan for threats, time passes and your squad will deploy to missions that pop up.

An obvious difference between the two games is that "Red Solstice 2" plays out in real time. The strategy part is similar, however.

In single-player mode, you control your Executor, and you have three AI-controlled companions along for the ride. They'll attack and defend automatically but can also be ordered about. You can tell them to guard a doorway or take cover behind a barricade. There's even an overwatch mode. Toggle it on, and for a reduction in max energy levels, the Executor will automatically fire and reload at enemy swarms. These swarms are reminiscent of Valve's "Left 4 Dead" series, where loud noises draw hordes that can quickly overwhelm.

Deploy on a mission, and your squad will have a primary goal to achieve. Secondary goals — optional side quests — will appear on these missions, giving more rewards (or preventing negative events) if completed. Strategy is needed on these missions, as squads will be set upon by dozens upon dozens of enemy types — from lowly, slow-moving zombies to deadly abominations and behemoths.

As players (and the AI squad) level up by completing missions and killing enemies, upgrades to weapons, defenses and support systems will unlock.

Each unit is very moddable (that means modifiable) and there are eight classes in all — in the form of combat suits — each with its own strengths. In addition to different classes of suit for each unit, various weapons and abilities are also available.

More firepower can be found during missions, such as specialized bullets that burn or freeze, or high-powered explosives useful for taking out mission objectives or heavily armored foes.

In "Red Solstice 2," you'll expand your influence throughout Mars, upgrading the movable land base, researching technologies and weapons, and fighting the spread of the virus that creates the mutant enemies. The story isn't anything too innovative, but it's not really the focus. The focus isn't on the single-player campaign, either.

The real meat and potatoes, where the game really shines, is its multiplayer mode, where the game features a seamless drop-in and drop-out experience similar to that in "Helldivers," where opening the game up to friends or the public can see allies joining midsession.

And in multiplayer, that squad limit of four jumps to eight, allowing for some seriously wicked squads of mayhem and destruction.

The increased carnage that comes with eight players on a map also comes with a need: communication. There is no built-in voice chat communication in "Red Solstice 2," so players wanting that experience will need to use a third-party chat program such as Discord to find and connect with teammates.

One of the big downsides of the game is how poorly it explains to players some of its key features, like its progression system. Each player has a profile with an account rank that levels up as you play the game, but the unlocks in the single-player and online modes don't always match up, which can be kind of weird.

There's a lot to like, however. There is a ton of frantic action and there are lots of fun explode-y things to do, such as blowing up gas pipelines, calling in artillery strikes, dropping landmines and chaining explosives.

The side missions are limited in number and so can quickly start to become repetitive, but with a good squad of friends by your side that's less likely to be a concern. There's also a continual progression ability (completing the game isn't the end) and it'll take hundreds of hours of playing to unlock everything.

Because the game was just released in June, I'm hopeful the developers will continue to give it some love and keep adding bug fixes and content, because there are very few other, if any, eight-player co-op real-time-strategy games.

If blasting through alien swarms with your pals is your idea of a good time, this is a game to check out.

‘Red Solstice 2: Survivors’ Platform: PC Cost: $29.99 Rating: Teens+ for violent sci-fi carnage Score: 7 out of 10