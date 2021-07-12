Branson soars in SpaceShipTwo

SPACEPORT AMERICA, New Mexico -- Richard Branson completed a daring flight to the edge of space Sunday, rocketing through the atmosphere in the spaceplane he'd been yearning to ride for nearly 20 years.

The suborbital trip gave the British billionaire, his three crewmates and two pilots a glimpse of the Earth from more than 50 miles up and a few minutes of weightlessness before the vehicle they were traveling in, SpaceShipTwo Unity, glided back to Earth and landed on the runway at Virgin Galactic's facility here in the New Mexico desert.

It was SpaceShipTwo's fourth trip to the edge of space since 2018, and Virgin Galactic, the company Branson founded in 2004, says it will soon start flying paying customers regularly on similar jaunts, opening a new era in human space exploration.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHAUQaCg9Uk]

Virgin Galactic seemed intent on making it clear that this was not a traditional NASA launch. Instead of a stoic countdown, there was a party-like atmosphere along the tarmac, a scene as much a spectacle as a space launch. This included musical guest, Khalid, who debuted a new song during a performance. The company's live broadcast of the flight was hosted by comedian and late-night host Stephen Colbert, and Musk was on hand to watch Branson and the crew take off.

Unlike traditional rockets that launch vertically, Virgin's SpaceShipTwo Unity takes off tethered to the belly of a mothership. On Sunday, the mothership, known as WhiteKnightTwo, lifted off from the tarmac shortly after 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, delayed by about 90 minutes because high winds overnight had kept the ground crew from rolling it out of the hangar. The spaceship was released at about 10:25 a.m. Central (CDT), the pilots ignited the engine and the spacecraft shot almost straight up as it thundered toward space.

The flight reached its apogee at 282,000 feet -- 53.41 miles -- where the passengers were able to unstrap and experience weightlessness. The spacecraft then fell back to earth and a landing at 10:39 Central (CDT).

On board were pilots Dave Mackay and Michael Masucci, both of whom had flown to space on previous flights. Joining Branson in the crew compartment were Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's vice president of government affairs, Colin Bennett, the company's lead operations engineer and Beth Moses, its chief astronaut instructor. Moses, who is married to Mike Moses, the company's president, flew on Virgin Galactic's second spaceflight mission, in 2019.

Branson had originally been scheduled to fly aboard a flight scheduled for later this summer or early fall. But after the company successfully made it to space in May, he grew impatient.

"I've been itching to go, and they said they wanted somebody to properly test the astronaut experience," Branson said.

In a news conference after the flight, he said he wasn't nervous about the trip. "We have nearly 1,000 of the best engineers in the world" who pored over every inch of the spacecraft, he said. He said his only concern was the possibility of a delay. "The only thing I was worried about was some tiny little something that would get in the way, something that would stop us from getting into space."

He called the experience "just magical. ... I'm just taking it all in." Adding that, "having flown to space, I can see more clearly how Virgin Galactic is the spaceline for Earth."

By moving up his flight, he was able to beat Bezos to space by nine days. Bezos, who recently stepped down as Amazon's CEO, is scheduled to fly on his company's suborbital New Shepard capsule July 20.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/712branson/]

Bob Smith, Blue Origin's CEO, issued a statement last week wishing Branson well but also pointing out that Virgin Galactic is "not flying above the Karman line, and it's a very different experience." The Karman line, at 62 miles, is an internationally recognized threshold for where space begins. Virgin Galactic flies to just over 50 miles, the altitude at which the Federal Aviation Administration will award crew members astronaut wings.

In addition to the flight on July 20, Bezos' Blue Origin has two more flights planned for this year and more than half a dozen next year.