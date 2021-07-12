Church to host free vaccination clinic

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will host a free covid-19 vaccination clinic for the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 21 in the church's fellowship hall. Jefferson Regional Medical Center staff will provide the Pfizer vaccine to people 12 years old and older, according to a spokesman.

People don't need to make appointments and can come anytime during the clinic. Refreshments will be served. The community is invited to attend.

UAPB announces football ticket sales

Season tickets for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 2021 football season are on sale, according to a news release.

The Golden Lions announced that fans can now purchase season and single game tickets for the upcoming season. The reigning Southwestern Athletic Western Division Champions will play five games at Simmons Banks Field and open the 2021 season on Sept. 4 against Lane College.

The five-game packages can be purchased at https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/team.asp?SponsorID=15035#.YOtvNuhKg2z, by calling the UAPB Ticket Office at (870) 575-8601 or by emailing goldenliontickets@uapb.edu, according to the news release.