Crash during fire survey kills 2 people

Firefighters working in searing weather struggled to contain a Northern California wildfire that continued to grow Sunday and forced the temporary closure of a major highway, one of several large blazes burning across the U.S. West amid another heat wave that shattered records and strained power grids.

In Arizona, two firefighters died Saturday after a plane they were in crashed during a survey of a small wildfire in rural Mohave County. The Beech C-90 aircraft was helping perform reconnaissance over the lightning-caused Cedar Basin Fire, near the tiny community of Wikieup, when it went down around noon.

The two firefighters were the only people on board. Officials identified one of them as Jeff Piechura, a retired Tucson fire chief who was working for the U.S. Forest Service. The name of the second firefighter was withheld until relatives could be notified. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

In California, officials asked all residents to reduce power consumption after a wildfire in southern Oregon knocked out interstate power lines, preventing up to 5,500 megawatts of electricity from flowing south into the state.

The California Independent System Operator, which runs the state's power grid, said Saturday the Bootleg Fire took three transmission lines off-line, straining electricity supplies as temperatures in the area soared.

Pushed by strong winds, the blaze exploded to 224 square miles as it raced through heavy timber in Oregon's Fremont-Winema National Forest, near the Klamath County town of Sprague River.

To the southeast, the largest wildfire of the year in California was raging near the border with Nevada. The Beckwourth Complex Fire -- a combination of two lightning-caused blazes burning 45 miles north of Lake Tahoe -- showed no sign of slowing its rush northeast from the Sierra Nevada forest region after doubling in size between Friday and Saturday.

Late Saturday, flames jumped U.S. 395, which was closed near the small town of Doyle in California's Lassen County. The lanes reopened Sunday, and officials urged motorists to use caution and keep moving along the key north-south route where flames were still active.

"Do not stop and take pictures," said the fire's Operations Section Chief Jake Cagle. "You are going to impede our operations if you stop and look at what's going on."

Cagle said structures had burned in Doyle, but he didn't have an exact number. Bob Prary, who manages the Buck-Inn Bar in the town of about 600 people, said he saw at least six houses destroyed after Saturday's flareup. The fire was smoldering Sunday in and around Doyle, but he feared some remote ranch properties were still in danger.

The blaze, which was only 9% contained, increased to 131 square miles. Temperatures in the area could top 100 degrees again Sunday.

It was one of several fires threatening homes across Western states that were expected to see triple-digit heat through the weekend as a high-pressure zone blankets the region.

Information for this article was contributed by Daisy Nguyen, Martha Bellisle and Paul Davenport of The Associated Press.

Fire consumes a home as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, tears through Doyle, Calif., on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Pushed by heavy winds, the fire came out of the hills and destroyed multiple residences in central Doyle. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Dave Ferner, left, and Bob Prary watch as multiple homes burn in central Doyle, Calif., as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, tears through town on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Ferner said he saved his home using a bulldozer earlier in the day and Prary lost his ranch to a wildfire in November 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

The Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, burns in Doyle, Calif., on Saturday, July 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Fire consumes a home as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, tears through Doyle, Calif., on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Pushed by heavy winds, the fire came out of the hills and destroyed multiple residences in central Doyle. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Flames consume a vehicle as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, tears through Doyle, Calif., Saturday, July 10, 2021. Pushed by heavy winds amid a heat wave, the fire came out of the hills and destroyed multiple residences in central Doyle. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Flames consume a home as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, tears through Doyle, Calif., Saturday, July 10, 2021. Pushed by heavy winds amid a heat wave, the fire came out of the hills and destroyed multiple residences in central Doyle. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Flames consume a home as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, tears through Doyle, Calif., on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Pushed by heavy winds amid a heat wave, the fire came out of the hills and destroyed multiple residences in central Doyle. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A truck driver who hauls fire equipment watches as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, burns in Doyle, Calif., on Saturday, July 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)