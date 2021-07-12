Cubs take Conway graduate at No. 21

Jordan Wicks made plenty of history in his Conway career -- setting single-season and career records en route to three state runner-up finishes as a Wampus Cat.

Sunday night, Wicks set another high-water mark, becoming the lone first-round selection in Kansas State baseball history when he was picked 21st overall in the 2021 MLB draft by the Chicago Cubs. The southpaw was one of eight prospects in Denver at the Bellco Theater, where the event was conducted as part of MLB's All-Star festivities. He made sure to shout out his former Conway coaches -- who were both in attendance and Cubs fans.

"[Getting drafted is] a surreal moment," Wicks said on the MLB Network broadcast. "It's stuff you dream about, and I just couldn't be happier to be wearing blue and red."

Wicks had more than a full row of family and friends in attendance, including his fiancee, Megan Lee, a track and field athlete at the University of Central Arkansas. The two got engaged in late June, making for a whirlwind couple of weeks for Wicks.

"You don't top [the last month]," Wicks said. "It's been a dream the last 30 days or so, and I can't be more thankful for the people around me. They got me to this point, they made me the person that I am, and I'm so thankful for them."

Wicks, twice an All-Big 12 honoree, was the conference's freshman of the year in 2019 and backed it up with a junior campaign in which he shattered the Kansas State records for strikeouts, both in a single season and a career.

The left-hander has a plus-plus changeup with above-average command, and MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds predicted after Wicks' selection that the Conway graduate could become the first pitcher in this year's draft class to reach the major leagues.

The slotted signing bonus for the 21st pick is $3.13 million.

"To get who we thought was the best college left-hander with the 21st pick, we didn't anticipate that happening," said Cubs scouting director Dan Kantrovitz, who added the team had Wicks within their top 10. "And when it did, we weren't going to pass it up."

A few picks later Sunday, University of Arkansas signee Max Muncy, a shortstop from Thousand Oaks (Calif.) High School, was drafted 25th overall by the Oakland Athletics.

Being a first-round pick, Muncy is expected to sign with Oakland rather than play for the Razorbacks. The slotted signing bonus for the No. 25 pick is $2.7 million.

As a senior at Thousand Oaks, Muncy batted .469 in 28 games with 11 home runs and 49 RBI.

Muncy is not related to the Los Angeles Dodgers player who also is named Max Muncy.