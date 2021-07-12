Death toll 90 in collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. -- Authorities searching for victims of a deadly collapse in Florida said Sunday that they hope to conclude their painstaking work in the coming weeks as a team of first responders from Israel departed the site.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 90 deaths have now been confirmed in the June 24 collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, up from 86 a day before. Among them are 71 bodies that have been identified and their families have been notified, she said.

Some 31 people remain listed as missing. The Miami-Dade Police Department said three young children were among those recently identified.

Crews continued to search the remaining pile of rubble, peeling layer after layer of debris in search of bodies. The unrelenting search has resulted in the recovery of over 14 million pounds of concrete and debris, Levine Cava said.

Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said it was uncertain when recovery operations would be completed because it remains hard to know when the final body would be found. When the recovery phase began Wednesday, officials were hoping it could be done within three weeks.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/712surfside/]

"We were looking at a 14-day to 21-day timeframe," he said, adding that the timeline remained "a sliding scale."

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett stressed the care that rescue workers are taking in peeling back layers of rubble in hopes of recovering not only bodies but also possessions of the victims. He said the work is so delicate that crews have found unbroken wine bottles amid the rubble.

"It doesn't get any less difficult and finding victims, that experience doesn't change for our search and rescue folks," he said. "It takes a toll, but you've got to love the heart that they're putting into this and we're very grateful."

On Saturday night, members of the community walked along Collins Avenue, the city's main thoroughfare, to celebrate the crews that have come from across the country -- and as far as Israel and Mexico -- to help in the rescue and now the recovery effort.

Members of the crews that have been searching the site 24 hours a day since the collapse lined both sides of the street, shaking hands and bidding farewell to the Israeli team that arrived shortly after the collapse. The Israeli team used blueprints of the building to create detailed 3D images of the disaster site to aid in the search.

They also gathered information from families of the missing, many of who were Jewish, to build a room-by-room model laying out where people would have been sleeping during the pre-dawn collapse.

Levina Cava said the memorial walk Saturday night was "a beautiful moment." She gave keys to the county to the Israeli commander and colonel -- her first two handed out as mayor.

Four teams from Florida, Indiana and Pennsylvania are still dedicated to the recovery effort, Cominsky said. Teams from Virginia, New Jersey and Ohio are preparing to leave.

"To give you an answer when we feel we'll recover everyone, I can't give you an exact date," the fire chief said. "We're doing everything that we can -- everything possible -- until we feel that we've delayered every floor."

SAFETY UNCERTAIN

The deadly collapse has prompted people living in the thousands of condominiums rising above the state's 1,350 miles of coastline to wonder if it could happen to their home as state and local officials discuss what they can do to make sure it doesn't.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MUa5tJxdSRo]

Although building collapses are rare, local governments are looking at whether they need to adopt new inspection policies -- the vast majority of counties don't require reinspection of a building once it's completed.

"We inspect bridges every two years, and yet a high-rise can go up right on the coast and it's inspected at the time it's built and never again," said Volusia County Chair Jeff Brower, who said residents have sent photos of damaged buildings. "It's kind of a wake-up call and some of the pictures I have seen of our own structures are scary."

He's in contact with the governor's office on the issue but thinks acting locally will be quicker. One idea is reinspecting new buildings after 10 years and depending on what's found, inspecting again another decade later.

Miami-Dade County requires buildings to be recertified as safe every 40 years and every 10 years after that.

Florida's beachfront highrises take a beating from storms, saltwater and sea air, which can wear down concrete and rust rebar. There isn't a mile of Florida's coastline that hasn't been affected in one way or another by hurricanes and tropical storms in the past 40 years -- with some areas taking multiple hits.

Although construction standards improved when statewide building codes were strengthened in the 1980s, the quality before then was often questionable, said Brett Turner, a project manager in southwest Florida who has been in the construction industry for 45 years.

"Up until the late '80s, there virtually were no inspections. Our codes were horrible. So any building or house that was built prior to 1986 is suspect," Turner said. "It was the Wild West -- whatever you could get away with if you were making a buck."

Turner, who previously specialized in repairing older buildings, said he's seen very dangerous damage in Florida buildings.

"I'm surprised that [Surfside] is the first one that I've seen this happen to," he said. "I'm not surprised it happened. I'm surprised it's the first one."

Members of the South Florida Urban Search and Rescue (FL-TF2) walk between the Miami-Dade County operation and media centers during the morning press conference Sunday, July 11, 2021 in Surfside, Fla. Miami-Dade and Surfside mayors updated the media on the overnight and daily operational details after the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)

Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava gives her remarks during the daily morning press conference outside the County's operational center on Sunday, July 11, 2021 in Surfside, Fla. Miami-Dade and Surfside mayors updated the media on the overnight and daily operational details after the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett gives remarks during the daily morning news conference outside the County's operational center on Sunday, July 11, 2021 in Surfside, Fla. Miami-Dade and Surfside mayors updated the media on the overnight and daily operational details after the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)

Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava gives her remarks during the daily morning press conference outside the County's operational center on Sunday, July 11, 2021 in Surfside, Fla. Miami-Dade and Surfside mayors updated the media on the overnight and daily operational details after the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)

Vehicles that were pulled from the rubble of the Champlain Towers South are transported on Saturday, July 10, 2021 in Surfside, Fla. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said crews were making good progress, especially in clearing debris from the section of the building that didn’t collapse but was later demolished. That section will likely be cleared sooner than originally expected, he said. (AP Photo/David Fischer)

FILE - Crews from the United States and Israel work in the rubble Champlain Towers South condo, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The Israeli search and rescue team that arrived in South Florida shortly after the Champlain Towers South collapsed last month is heading home after an emotional sendoff in Surfside. The team planned to leave Florida on Sunday, July 11. During a brief Saturday evening ceremony, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava thanked the battalion for their “unrelenting dedication." (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)