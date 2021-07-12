GOLF

Former Hog wins in Colorado

BERTHOUD, Colo. -- Former University of Arkansas golfer Tag Ridings closed with a 4-under 68, made birdie in a playoff to stay alive and won with a par on the second extra hole in the Korn Ferry Tour's TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes.

It was his first victory in 19 years, back when the PGA Tour's feeder circuit was called the Buy.com Tour. And it featured a wild finish in the thin air of Colorado.

David Skinns (65) and Kevin Yu (67) finished at 16-under 272, and Ridings had to play the final four holes in 1 under just to join them.

Taylor Pendrith made bogey on the 18th to miss the playoff by one shot, while Vince India bogeyed the last two to miss the playoff by two shots.

On the par-3 16th in a playoff, Ridings and Skinns each made birdie to advance. Skinns bogeyed the 16th on the second extra hole, and Ridings won with a par.

Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) finished seventh after shooting an opening-round 63 on Thursday and sharing the lead with Tyson Alexander after three rounds. Moore shot a 1-over 73 on Sunday to finish at 13-under 275. Alexander wound up tying for fourth.