Haitian new arrest in leader's slaying

The head of Haiti's national police announced Sunday that officers arrested a Haitian man accused of flying into the country on a private jet and working with the masterminds and alleged assassins behind the killing of President Jovenel Moise.

Police Chief Leon Charles identified the suspect as Christian Emmanuel Sanon, without giving any personal information about him, though it appears he has been living in Florida. The chief also gave no information on the purported masterminds.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BjG7iyF0CTg]

Charles said the accused killers were protecting Sanon as the supposed president of Haiti, adding thatofficers found several items at the man's house, including a hat emblazoned with the logo of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, 20 boxes of bullets, gun parts, four automobile license plates from the Dominican Republic, two cars and correspondence with unidentified people.

"We continue to make strides," Charles said of police's efforts to solve the killing that occurred early Wednesday at Moise's private home in an attack that seriously injured his wife, Martine Moise, who was airlifted to Miami and remains hospitalized.

It was not immediately clear if Sanon had an attorney.

Charles said a total of 26 Colombians are suspected in the killing of the president. Eighteen of them have been arrested, along with three Haitians. He said five of the suspects are still at large, and at least three have been killed.

"They are dangerous individuals," he said. "I'm talking commando, specialized commando."

The chief said police are working with high-ranking Colombian officials to identify details of the alleged plot, including when the suspects left Colombia and who paid for their tickets.

Charles said Sanon was in contact with a firm that provides security for politicians and recruited the suspects, adding that Sanon flew into Haiti with them in early June. The men's initial mission was to protect Sanon, but they later received a new one: arrest the president, the chief said.

"The operation started from there," he said, adding that an additional 22 suspects joined the group and contact was made with Haitian citizens.

Charles said that after Moise was killed, one of the suspects phoned Sanon, who then got in touch with two people believed to be the authors of the plot.

Sanon has lived in Florida, in Broward County and in Hillsborough County on the Gulf Coast. Records show he has also lived in Kansas City, Mo. He filed for bankruptcy in 2013 and identifies himself as a doctor in a video on YouTube titled "Leadership for Haiti."

In the video, he denounces the leaders of Haiti as corrupt, accusing them of stripping the country of its resources, saying that "they don't care about the country, they don't care about the people."

He claims Haiti has uranium, oil and other resources that have been taken by government officials. "With me in power, you are going to have to tell me: 'What are you doing with my uranium? What are you doing with the oil that we have in the country? What are you going to do with the gold?'"

He also added: "This is a country with resources. Nine million people can't be in poverty when we have so much resources in the country. It's impossible. ... The world has to stop doing what they are doing right now. We can't take it anymore. We need new leadership that will change the way of life."

Sanon has posted little on Twitter but has expressed an interest in Haitian politics. In September 2010, he tweeted: "Just completed a successful conference in Port-Au-Prince. Many people from the opposition attended." A month later, he wrote: "Back to Haiti for an important meeting regarding the election. Pray for me for protection and wisdom."

As part of the investigation, prosecutors have requested that high-profile politicians, including presidential candidate Reginald Boulos and former Haitian Senate President Youri Latortue, meet officials for questioning as the investigation continues. Authorities also said they plan to interview at least two members of Moise's security detail.

U.S. TROOPS

Pentagon chief spokesman John Kirby said on Fox News Sunday that the Pentagon is analyzing the request to send troops to Haiti and that no decisions have been made.

He said a team, largely comprising agents from the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, was heading to Haiti "right now" to help with the investigation of the assassination of Moise.

"I think that's really where our energies are best applied right now, in helping them get their arms around investigating this incident and figuring out who's culpable, who's responsible and how best to hold them accountable going forward," Kirby said.

The team will brief President Joe Biden on its findings as the White House debates its response.

Officials from the White House National Security Council, the State Department and the Justice Department accompany Department of Homeland Security and FBI members on the trip.

Two letters sent by the Haitian government in the immediate aftermath of Moise's assassination requested troops from the U.S. and United Nations to help secure the Caribbean country's sea, air and oil ports.

"We will also be consulting with regional partners and with the U.N.," the senior U.S. official said.

The Biden administration is working with Claude Joseph, the acting prime minister, who has requested the assistance. But Moise's assassination opened a power struggle in Port-au-Prince.

Ariel Henry, who was appointed prime minister by Moise shortly before his death, claims that he is the head of government. A third Haitian politician, Joseph Lambert, is also now asserting himself into the power struggle.

Moise had tapped Henry, a neurosurgeon and former government minister involved in the 2004 transition, to take Haiti to elections. His claim is backed by a group of senators who are members of Moise's Tet Kale party.

Lambert, the current head of the Senate, was voted provisional president days ago by the small group of his fellow senators that remain amid overdue elections. The Tet Kale group also supports Lambert.

Once 30 members, the Senate has been reduced to 10 lawmakers but remains the only constitutional body in the country, where the entire lower chamber doesn't exist because of elections not happening on time. All of the mayors and local offices are headed by non-elected individuals appointed by Moise.

On Saturday, an announced swearing in of Lambert as interim president was aborted.

U.N. ROLE

The United Nations has been involved in Haiti on and off since 1990. The last U.N. peacekeeping mission arrived in 2004, and all military peacekeepers left the country in 2017. But a stabilization group stayed behind to train national police, help the government strengthen judicial and legal institutions, and monitor human rights. That mission ended in 2019 and was replaced by a political mission headed by an American diplomat, Helen La Lime.

In addition to helping normalize the country, the U.N. peacekeeping force played an important role after a 2010 earthquake that killed as many as 300,000 people and after Hurricane Matthew in 2016. But U.N. troops from Nepal are widely blamed for inadvertently introducing cholera, which has afflicted more than 800,000 people and killed more than 9,000 people since 2010. Some troops also have been implicated in sexual abuse, including of hungry young children.

Laurent Dubois, a Haiti expert and Duke University professor, said questions over Moise's assassination could remain unanswered for a long time.

"There are so many potential players who could be behind it," he said, adding that the political strength of Pierre, the interim prime minister, is an open question. "There is going to be some jockeying for positions of power. That is one big worry."

Information for this article was contributed by Jacqueline Charles and Michael Wilner of the Miami Herald (TNS); and by Dania Coto and Gerardo Carrillo of The Associated Press.