A pair of Arkansas’ top football prospects announced college commitments Sunday afternoon, and each is headed a long way from home.

Fayetteville wide receiver and track and field standout Isaiah Sategna, the top-ranked recruit in the state per 247Sports, will take his talents to the Pacific North-we stand compete as a multisport athlete at the University of Oregon. Later in the day, Pulaski Academy running back Joseph Himon, currently 247’s No. 11 prospect in the state, opted for Northwestern over offers from Missouri, Vanderbilt and Louisville.

Sategna’s announcement means the Razorbacks will not add another in-state talent to their already impressive haul for the Class of 2022. Currently, Arkansas holds commitments from seven of the state’s top 10 recruits, led by a pair of offensive linemen in E’Marion Harris (Joe T. Robinson) and Andrew Chamblee (Maumelle).

It does, however, settle things for Sategna, the nation’s No. 34 receiver.

He decommitted from Texas A&M on June 17 before naming a final two of Oregon and Southern California 10 days later. Now he’ll get to not only play for a football team that’s won back-to-back conference championships but he’ll also run for a Ducks program that just captured the Indoor national title and has finished atop the Pac-12 in each of the past 14 Outdoor seasons.

Sategna finished his junior season with 41 catches for 814 yards (90.4 yards per game) to go along with 7 touchdowns. He also earned 2019-20 Gatorade Arkansas Boys Track and Field Player of the Year honors as a sophomore, winning individual indoor titles in the 60-meter dash, 60 hurdles, 200 dash, 400 dash and long jump.

Himon, who’s helped Pulaski Academy bring home Class 5A state championships each of the past two seasons, finished his junior campaign with 2,993 total yards and 32 touchdowns.

The Bruins tailback made his official visit to Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., less than a month ago and came away impressed with the Wildcats’ facilities, which opened in spring 2018 after a $270 million investment.

Northwestern has been revived under the tenure of Coach Pat Fitzgerald, and the Wildcats came within 12 points of edging Ohio State in last year’s Big Ten title game. Fitzgerald’s program has made a bowl game and won in four of the last five seasons.