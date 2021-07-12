OPINION: Horoscopes by Holiday

Extending the time frame is a way of easing the burdens of life. Remind yourself that you're in it for the long haul, and things get suddenly easier.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JULY 12: You love having a good story to tell, and the developments of the next six weeks will be a source of delight for years to come. Stash away money to execute a big plan, even before you know exactly what the scheme will be. Your imaginative powers are pumping, and new resources are coming into your realm in 2022.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You're skilled at hiding while fully visible, which can be a fun game you play to entertain yourself, a defense mechanism or a tactical strategy. You do this consciously and unconsciously.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Working in groups isn't always your favorite, but lately it has been your most productive and successful mode. Continuing the trend, today you'll get along with people so easily, trusting, supporting, teaming up to excellent effect.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Review your financial strategy. One adjustment can make a considerable difference. A few hours of extra work and/or research will give you a competitive edge.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You know exactly what's coming up in your life, but you don't feel completely ready for it yet. Whether it's a tool or a plan or a team, you'll make headway, acquiring what you need.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Sleepwalkers abound, as do sleep workers, lovers and more, stumbling oblivious through days and years, moving but not going anywhere. It's a waste you hate to see. Do you dare sound the alarm?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You're worried if you relax and let things unfold, they'll go badly, falling short of their potential. So, you get your hands in there, and before you know it, you're back to carrying the whole thing. There's got to be a better way. Find it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You're usually the peacemaker, so it's a little unusual, this feeling you get today... like you'd really enjoy sitting back and watching how the drama plays out. Popcorn, anyone?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Life has a way of rocking the boat, but this is not your first time to sea. You have ways of calming yourself and regulating your activities to fit the emotional tone you want to stay in. You create your own equilibrium.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You think about what's right instead of what's wrong. You certainly don't mind your opposite type chiming in, though. In fact, someone who's more worried about things will have valuable insights.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Touch base with the people who matter to you, including loved ones, customers and anyone contributing to the smoothness of society. Your acknowledgment means more than you know.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You start out having no idea about what might interest you, but you'll know it when you see it. Before long, the thing that never existed in your world becomes the star your world orbits around.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): People don't want to say no to you, but if they are not going to say yes and dive in wholeheartedly, no is the answer you want. The worst answers are the ones leaving you into the limbo of uncertainty.

A TIP ON THE TRINE OF MERCURY AND JUPITER

Extending the time frame is a way of easing the burdens of life. Remind yourself that you're in it for the long haul, and things get suddenly easier. Maybe the load is just as heavy, but knowing you don't have to run with it, knowing you can nudge it along or chip away at it for however long it takes ... that will be a huge relief.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: "My financial life has taken an unexpected turn for the worse, and I'm now in a horrible position. I've been panicking ever since I got the news last week that a key client of mine has pulled out, and I'm reeling to the point of not being able to think straight, eat or sleep. My stomach is tied in knots pretty much all of the time and I feel like I can't catch my breath. It's a weeklong panic attack! I wish I weren't so high-strung. Rationally, I know that what's at stake is only money. People lose their houses all of the time. Bankruptcy happens. I still have the important things in life like health and the love of my friends and family. I keep telling myself that, but why isn't my body getting the message? I cry every few hours and then feel guilty because so many people have it so much worse than me. Do you have any advice for Leo who can't calm down?"

A: You feel how you feel, so don't judge yourself or tell yourself you shouldn't feel grief-stricken or anxious or that you shouldn't cry. Of course there is other pain in the world, but yours is the only one you can feel, and you have every right to process it. More on this tomorrow.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Fans clamoring for fitness guru Richard Simmons' return to the spotlight were pleased to see him release classic workouts via YouTube to get some happiness and healthiness pumping through the coronavirus pandemic. True to the nurturing instincts of his sign, Simmons has helped thousands live a more vital life. Cancer sun provides contrast to a Libra moon and outgoing Leo planets.