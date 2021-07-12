• Charles Hoskin, an Ohio Highway Patrol trooper, asked "do you want to die over a minor misdemeanor?" after successfully performing the Heimlich maneuver on a man who attempted to swallow a bag of cannabis when he was pulled over for speeding.

• Xavier Bettel, 48, prime minister of Luxembourg, had to delegate his responsibilities for several days to undergo hospital treatment for covid-19, but he's recovering and awaiting his second vaccine dose.

• Leonid Teyf, 59, of Raleigh, N.C., a Russian national, got a five-year prison sentence, must forfeit $6 million in assets and ultimately will be deported after pleading guilty to bribery and visa fraud charges in a kickback scheme involving a Russian military contractor.

• Jim Beck, Georgia's suspended insurance commissioner, accused of swindling his former employer out of $2 million to pay personal bills and pumping money into his 2018 election campaign, faces a trial that will determine if he goes to prison or gets his job back.

• Mike Blakely, 70, longtime sheriff of Limestone County, Ala., will stand trial nearly two years after being indicted on a dozen felony counts of stealing campaign donations, getting interest-free loans and soliciting money from employees.

• William Duffey, a retired U.S. district judge, believes in personal responsibility but says it's rarely someone's choice to rack up medical debt, so he's spearheading an initiative to retire $4.3 million in such debt with donations for nearly 3,000 low-income residents of rural Georgia.

• Michael Jackson, a veteran prosecutor from west Alabama, says he's focused on gang-curbing training for colleagues and funding for victims' services after being sworn in as the first Black president of the Alabama District Attorneys Association.

• Gil McBride, superior court judge in Muscogee County, Ga., welcomed the "good news" that courtrooms in the main government building in Columbus can reopen after tests determined that a ruptured drain pipe that washed in leaves, bird feces and other debris did not introduce mold or harmful fungi.

• Valarie McLeckie, a specialist at Heritage Auctions in Dallas, said the auction house was shocked to see an unopened 1996 copy of Nintendo's Super Mario 64 video game sell for a record-breaking $1.56 million just a couple days after another game sold for $870,000.