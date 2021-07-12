Kopps, 2 Arkansas signees drafted in third round; Franklin drafted in fourth round

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas pitcher Kevin Kopps was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the third round of the MLB Draft on Monday.

Kopps was the 99th player chosen in the draft and the fourth player drafted by the Padres. The suggested signing bonus for Kopps’ slot in the draft is $587,400.

Kopps, 24, has a year of eligibility remaining at Arkansas, but might not command the full signing bonus due to his older age. The majority of players drafted are 21 and younger.

Kopps is coming off one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a Razorback. He was the first relief pitcher to win the Dick Howser Trophy as national player of the year after recording a 12-1 record with 11 saves and a nation-best 0.90 ERA.

Kopps is one of four players with Arkansas ties who have been selected on the second day of the draft. Outfield signee Jordan Viars of Frisco (Texas) Reed was drafted 84th overall by the Philadelphia Phillies and outfielder/pitcher signee Drew Gray of Swansea, Ill., was drafted 93rd overall by the Chicago Cubs.

Arkansas junior outfielder Christian Franklin was drafted by the Cubs 123rd overall in the fourth round.

The slot value for Viars’ slot in the draft is $721,900 and the slot value for Gray’s slot is $627,900. Franklin's slot value is $464,500.

Franklin was Arkansas' top-rated player in the draft, ranked 57th by Baseball America. He was a first-round prospect a year ago, but a high strikeout total — he led the Razorbacks with 78 strikeouts in 215 at bats this year — caused his stock to fall.

Franklin is considered one of the best defensive outfielders in the draft. He also has the ability to hit for power and is a quality base stealer.

Franklin hit .274 with an OPS of .964 as a junior at Arkansas. He hit 13 home runs, was second on the team with 54 RBI and was successful in 11 of 14 stolen-base attempts.

Gray, who played at IMG Academy in Florida, is the younger brother of Arkansas pitcher Evan Gray. He was drafted as an outfielder.

Viars and Gray join shortstop Max Muncy as Razorback signees who have been drafted. Muncy was selected 25th overall by the Oakland Athletics in the first round, a pick that has a suggested value of more than $2.7 million.

The three signees were among 10 Arkansas signees who were ranked in Baseball America’s top 500 draft prospects.

Shortstop Peyton Stovall of Haughton, La., announced Monday he was pulling his name out of the draft. Stovall was the Razorbacks’ top-rated signee, ranked 33rd by Baseball America.