Lonoke County judge appoints special prosecutor in Brittain case

A Lonoke County circuit judge appointed a special attorney Monday to the shooting death of a teenager by a sheriff's deputy during a June traffic stop.

Jeff Phillips, prosecuting attorney for the Fifth Judicial District, was named in the Order Appointing Special Prosecutor signed by Judge Barbara Elmore.

Lonoke County Sheriff's Sgt. Michael Davis shot and killed Hunter Brittain, 17, of McRae at about 3 a.m. on June 23 on Arkansas 89, just south of Cabot. Phillips will decide whether Davis' use of deadly force was justified or if charges will be filed.

A call to Phillips' office late Monday went unanswered.

Arkansas State Police turned over to prosecutors the investigative file Friday, confirmed Lonoke County Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Graham.

Graham filed a motion Thursday to appoint a special prosecuting attorney, citing Davis' very close working relationship with most members of his office. He also noted the ongoing protests outside the Lonoke County sheriff's office.

Davis was fired the week after the shooting because he didn't activate his body camera in a timely manner, Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley said on July 1.

Brittain's death has attracted national attention and calls for improvements in policing.

