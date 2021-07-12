Migrants face disparity on shots

As Europe races to vaccinate its residents against covid-19 and outpace the highly infectious delta variant, efforts to inoculate the continent face a major gap: migrants who entered illegally.

An estimated 4.8 million who had entered illegally were living in 32 European countries as of 2017, according to the Pew Research Center. Studies show they are more vulnerable to the coronavirus than European populations at large. But many countries have excluded them from vaccination drives in policy or in practice -- and deep distrust among some migrant populations toward authorities has caused complications for more inclusive campaigns.

About 64% of adults have received at least one dose of vaccine and roughly 44% are fully vaccinated across European countries surveyed by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. The delta variant sweeping the continent has heightened urgency to vaccinate the rest.

Migrants who are in the U.S. illegally are eligible to get vaccinated, and the federal government has said it will not conduct immigration enforcement operations around vaccine sites.

In March, the European Union published guidance calling for member states to include all migrants in coronavirus vaccination programs, regardless of their legal status.

Still, vaccination policies and procedures vary widely across Europe, and a European Center for Disease Prevention and Control report last month found that low vaccination rates persist among some migrant groups.

"The public health imperative [to vaccinate migrants] is one that still has legs. But it's an invisibility issue in some countries," said Alyna Smith, an advocacy officer at the Platform for International Cooperation on Undocumented Migrants.

The struggle to vaccinate this population has underscored existing health care disparities. Public health experts say it may put a wrench in plans to return to normal life on a continent itching to shed coronavirus restrictions.

"It's important to address the issue of migrants because it's a priority group; it's a vulnerable group because of their risk factors, their living and working conditions," said Benedetta Armocida, a Ph.D. candidate in global health at the University of Geneva and a research assistant at the Institute for Maternal and Child Health-IRCCS Burlo Garofolo.

Even before the pandemic, migrants faced steep barriers to health care in many European countries, according to Sally Hargreaves, a migrant health expert and lead author of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control report.

In the past, countries including the United Kingdom have charged migrants for health services that citizens receive for free. Other countries have turned away those without documents. In some places, health authorities share information with immigration services.

Fears of deportation or hefty medical bills have deterred some migrants from seeking treatment for chronic conditions that put them at increased risk of covid-19 complications, public health experts said. The same concerns are keeping some migrants away from vaccination sites.

"What happens with any of these hostile policies is that it means that when you speak to lots and lots of migrants and the wider ethnic minority community, there's a real lack of trust in health systems," Hargreaves said.

A handful of countries have prioritized migrants in their vaccination programs. The Netherlands' vaccination plan explicitly mentions that migrants are eligible. Portugal created a registration platform for migrants to book vaccine appointments, and more than 19,000 had signed up as of June, according to the Platform for International Cooperation on Undocumented Migrants.

Everyone residing in Belgium is eligible to get the vaccine, and the Belgian government has specified that data collected during the vaccination process can only be used for health purposes. The government has deployed mobile vaccination teams worked with local authorities and civil society groups to reach migrant populations. In Brussels, the capital, public transportation to vaccination centers is free.

But in some countries where everyone is theoretically entitled to get vaccinated, administrative hurdles remain. Coronavirus vaccines are free and available to migrants in the U.K. Booking an appointment, though, often requires being registered with a general practitioner, and some of them "routinely refuse" to register migrants who can't provide proof of address or ID, said Anna Miller of Doctors of the World UK.

Italian authorities, meanwhile, have sent mixed messages on whether migrants are eligible when they're in the country illegally. Registration requirements mean they are often "de facto excluded," Human Rights Watch senior researcher Belkis Wille said in a webinar last month.

The German government clarified this spring that migrants in the country illegally could access the vaccines, but a law requiring public authorities to report them to immigration officials remains in effect. The result is that such migrants avoid the medical system, nongovernmental organizations say.

Other countries are making little or no efforts to inoculate migrants. In Hungary, where Prime Minister Viktor Orban has long burnished his anti-migrant reputation, it appears to be nearly impossible to register for a shot without proof of legal residence, according to the Platform for International Cooperation on Undocumented Migrants.

The pandemic has exposed the danger of sidelining those migrants from health services, public health experts say -- and the need for broader access in the future.

"Going forward, it's not acceptable in high-income countries for tens of thousands of people to operate outside of health and vaccine systems," Hargreaves said. "The reality is, we're all in this together, aren't we?"